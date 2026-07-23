Aryna Sabalenka Makes Her Pick: Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz?

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are in the early stages of a generational-defining rivalry. The "New Two" generation is all-encompassing for the sport. So much so that former players, and even the world's top-ranked woman, get asked about it.

WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was asked to choose between Sinner and Alcaraz during an interview with First&Red that has been translated into English on multiple outlets. In her usual, light-hearted style, Sabalenka joked, "Oh my God, why are you asking me that?"

"I prefer Jannik more"

Aryna Sabalenka likes Jannik Sinner's style of play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Sabalenka did answer the question, "I prefer Jannik more because we have a similar style of play. I think we both have a good forehand, a pretty good backhand, and a good serve. We both play a fairly aggressive style of tennis, I would say."

She even revealed who she was rooting for between the two at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. "When Alcaraz beat Jannik at Roland-Garros 2025 after three match points, it was incredible. But at Wimbledon 2025, I was rooting for Jannik because I was really hurting for him at Roland-Garros."

Sabalenka complimented Alcaraz's game, "But I really like the way Alcaraz moves, his court vision, and the way he plays every single ball. You can immediately see that he truly enjoys the game. There isn't a single ball that he won't try to get back. He will always fight until the very end. And that is really great."

"He (Alcaraz) is open to trying new things."

Aryna Sabalenka appreciates Carlos Alcaraz's game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sabalenka offered additional analysis of the Spaniard's game, "The fact that he is open to trying new things is impressive. Even though he was No. 1 in the rankings, he still changed his serve and adjusted certain aspects of his game.

That is great because he is young and reached the top pretty quickly. It is nice to see him continue improving. I think it is impossible to choose just one player in this matchup. I think it is impossible to choose just one player in this matchup."

Sabalenka's 2026 Campaign

Aryna Sabalenka compared her serve to Jannik Sinner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sabalenka is currently the No. 1 with a singles record of 36-3 with three singles titles (but no Majors this year). Similar to last season, Sabalenka will try to cap off her campaign by winning a Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. However, she did just reach a major career milestone this week as she reached 100 weeks at the World No. 1.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has fallen to ATP World No. 3 after missing over three months with a wrist injury. He has a singles record of 22-3 with two titles (including one Grand Slam). In Alcaraz's absence, Sinner has expanded his lead at the top of the ATP Rankings. The World No. 1 has a singles record of 44-3 with six titles (including one Grand Slam).

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