Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys on Jannik Sinner's Most Improved Shot

There is no better place to get a better balance of tour insight and tennis humor than The Player's Box podcast.

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk always share what it's like on tour for professional players. In the latest episode, the co-hosts broke down Wimbledon (and two wedding stories). Naturally, the men's Wimbledon winner came up in conversation.

Sinner's Improved Serve

Krawczyk pointed out Sinner's improved serve this year, and Pegula jumped in, "His serve is so good that I think one of the best, like in most improved shots... like we should have this like most improved shot on tour. They should give awards to Sinner's serve. His serve is a joke."

Pegula added, "His wide serve on the ad side is insane. And every time I watch him, I'm like, 'Oh, like I know that's his favorite serve and you know it's like kind of low percentage.' Like you always think, 'Oh, there's no way he's going for it again.' Just like hits an ace every time. I don't understand. Like how did your serve get so much better?"

Keys said she remembered Sinner's coach, Darren Cahill, saying improving Sinner's serve was one of the big goals when they first started working together. "Basically, like pick someone to watch and then just try to copy their serve. And he watched John Isner and was just like, 'Okay, got it.'"

Isner hopped into the comment section of the Instagram post and said, "Serving like me with an actual baseline game is a decent combo 😃"

Sinner's 2026 Season

As always, The Player's Box podcast co-hosts are right in their tennis analysis. Sinner's serve was once considered one of the few parts of his game that had room to improve. That is no longer the case. Sinner is ranked second in the ATP for serve percentage (302.4%), first for first-points won percentage (80.9%), and first for second serve points won (58.1%).

Sinner just picked up his fifth Grand Slam and has a comfortable lead in the ATP Rankings. He is the World No. 1 with a singles record of 44-3 with six titles.

The Italian superstar will have time to prepare for the upcoming North American hard court swing. His next tournament is the Canadian Open (National Bank Open) in Montreal during the first week of August.

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