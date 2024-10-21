Aryna Sabalenka Overtakes Iga Swiatek in WTA Rankings
Following the Ningbo Open's conclusion on Sunday, tennis reporters were scrambling to calculate the latest WTA rankings. As of last night, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka were virtually tied for the top spot.
Early Monday morning, the WTA announced Sabalenka had reclaimed the PIF WTA World No. 1 Singles Ranking, overtaking Swiatek in the top spot.
Neither player was in action last week, but with continuing year-end adjustments for falling short of certain tournament quotas, Sabalenka dropped fewer points than Swiatek. Sabalenka holds a 9,706-9,665 lead -- a narrow 41-point margin.
This is Sabalenka's second stint in the elite ranking position, and she will add to her 8-week total, having first captured the No.1 singles ranking in September 2023.
The 26-year-old has enjoyed an unbelievable last two months on the WTA Tour. Sabalenka posted a 20-1 record since mid-August as she lifted WTA 1000 titles at the Cincinnati Open, the US Open (her third Grand Slam title), and the Wuhan Open.
Over the last nine weeks, Sabalenka accumulated 4,000 points. Sabalenka has continually deflected No.1 questions when they've come up with increasing regularity.
"I'm not trying to focus on ranking, to be honest," she said after the US Open. "Yeah, hopefully one day I'll see myself on the top of the ranking." But that day has finally come as we enter the final stretch of the season.
Over the next two weeks, Sabalenka's lead will only increase, giving her a significant edge toward retaining that No.1 ranking at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.
Swiatek has not played since September, when she suffered an early exit at the US Open. She fired and hired a new coach while pulling out of the entire Asian swing of the WTA schedule.
With the ATP Finals quickly approaching, Sabalenka has a clear shot at winning the year-end No. 1 for the first time.