Australian Open is Djokovic's Best Shot Yet at 25th Grand Slam Title

Throughout his pre-eminent years, Novak Djokovic's staggering dominance was defined by an unparalleled level of physical fitness.

Alongside a seemingly unbreakable mental fortitude, it was the Serb's ability to outlast his opponents across the longest and most brutal of five-set Grand Slam matches that yielded him some of his most seismic achievements.

Take the 2012 Australian Open. Only two days after coming through an epic five-setter against Andy Murray that finished just shy of five hours long, Djokovic then navigated the longest major final in history to defeat Rafael Nadal in what many consider to be the one of the most physical tennis matches ever seen.

Over the course of the next twelve years, the Serb's breathtaking fitness - built around his iconic contortionist abilities - led him past both of his great rivals, Nadal and Roger Federer, in the Grand Slam singles tally. It also took him past Serena Williams' extraordinary haul of 23 majors.

Indeed, as is now extensively documented, the only Grand Slam singles titles record Djokovic has yet to break is that of Margaret Court's 24 majors - a record set back in 1973 and, to many observers, not a fair comparison given much of the Australian's achievements came before the dawn of tennis' Open Era.

Nevertheless, it remains the most significant of the final few milestones Djokovic has yet to surpass. His motivation to do so is self-evident, not least because of the whirlwind of intrigue in this standalone record that has engulfed the Serb in every Grand Slam campaign since his last major title at the 2023 US Open.

But over the course of the 28 months that have elapsed since that 24th major triumph in New York, Djokovic's physical prowess has significantly waned.

Alongside the rise to total domination of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the prevailing narrative across the course of last season was Djokovic's inability to come through five or six five-set format matches and have enough in the tank to topple either of the sport's leading two players in the latter rounds of majors.

Across three of the four Grand Slams in 2025, Djokovic entered the semi-finals severely hampered by physical issues, which decimated any chance he had against the top two.

Djokovic's significantly reduced court time

At this year's Australian Open, however, the story is already markedly different. Three straight-set and relatively quickfire victories in the opening three rounds, followed by a walkover in the fourth have earned Djokovic a quarter-final berth with barely a dent on the fender.

He has spent significantly fewer hours on court at this year's opening major than he did to reach the same stage at any of the four Grand Slams last season, reaching the last eight in Melbourne with just 6 hours and 59 minutes of court time expended.

In last year's tournament, Djokovic spent exactly 11 hours on court to reach the same stage. At Wimbledon and the US Open last season, the Serb was on court for 10 hours and 12 minutes, and 9 hours and 35 minutes respectively en route to the last eight.

Notably, the Grand Slam at which he expended the least amount of time in reaching the quarter-finals was also the one at which he was most competitive across the four of his semi-final defeats. It took Djokovic 9 hours and 25 minutes to make the last eight at Roland-Garros 2025, where he took down Alexander Zverev before a relatively competitive loss to Sinner one round later.

Physically fresh, playing well and Djokovic's Australian Open aura

While it would be easy to see Djokovic's four semi-finals exits as his new Grand Slam ceiling, given the extraordinary levels Sinner and Alcaraz have reached over the past two years, that does not quite paint the full picture.

It was just a year ago, for example, that the Serb convincingly outplayed Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. In the last eight in Paris, he was also too good for World No. 3 Zverev.

There is little doubt that both Alcaraz and Sinner are now operating on a level above Djokovic's current ability, but not by so much of a chasm that an upset is not possible. A peak-performing Djokovic can still cause them problems. The struggle for Novak is, and has been for the past two seasons, a physical one.

This is why, aside from sparing Djokovic a possible upset against a player who defeated him in the final of Miami last season, the Serb's fourth-round walkover against the wonderfully talented Jakub Mensik provides a potentially critical development in the unfolding narrative of this year's men's singles field. It has essentially reset the draw for the 10-time champion, with a four-day gap between his third-round and quarter-final matches and, crucially, far less wear and tear than would otherwise have been the case.

"On any given day when I'm feeling good physically and mentally, when I'm playing well, I can challenge anybody, and I still believe I can beat all of them," was Djokovic's own assertion. "If that's not the case, I wouldn't be here."

The former World No. 1 is in the best possible shape he could be as he enters the home straight of yet another major tournament. The half-empty tank of gas that affected him in the business end of each of last season's four Grand Slams should be significantly replenished this time around. Importantly, this renewed physical freshness also comes at an event where Djokovic possesses a unique aura, having won the title more than any other player and performed some of his very finest tennis on these courts.

An extra helping hand also comes with the fact that this is the opening major of the season. The Serb had ten weeks away from the rigours of professional action, during which his sole focus was rest, recovery and getting himself into optimal physical shape for the start of his 2026 campaign. So far this tournament, it looks as though those plans have very much paid off - Djokovic looks sharp, rested and in form.

Could Djokovic take advantage of weight of history on Sinner and Alcaraz?

There is then the small fact that both Sinner and Alcaraz are chasing their own slices of history in Melbourne this year. Two-time defending champion Sinner is seeking to become only the second man in the Open Era after Djokovic to claim three straight Australian Open singles titles. Alcaraz, meanwhile, is attempting to be crowned the youngest ever winner of the career Grand Slam.

While the weight of history is a burden that both young men have thus far proved highly adept at carrying, the added onus of these potential achievements could provide the difference in a match that comes down to the finest of margins. Djokovic, on the other hand, is operating under the perfect guise of the ailing underdog.

If the Serb is to claim an elusive, record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, then the following few days offer him one of the best chances he is likely to get. This is Melbourne, after all.

But could a fully fit and fresh Djokovic, playing near his best on his beloved Australian Open courts clinch one final career-defining triumph? Stranger things have happened.

