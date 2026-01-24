Novak Djokovic Avoids Disqualification at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic easily defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the 2026 Australian Open on Friday night: 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Even better, he became the first player, male or female, to win 400 singles matches in Grand Slam events in the Open Era.

However, the night almost ended in disaster. Djokovic won a point in the second set, but still smashed a forehand just over the head of a ball kid crouched close to the net. Luckily, she was able to avoid getting hit by the ball, which would have hurt her and ended Djokovic's shot at a 25th Grand Slam title.

Where does Novak Djokovic’s latest actions at the #AustralianOpen land in the rules of tennis etiquette and sportsmanship? pic.twitter.com/ZTrxv0Icmj — Myles David (@TunedIntoTennis) January 24, 2026

Djokovic apologized for the moment after the match in his press conference. "I apologize for that. That was not necessary. In the heat of the moment I… yeah, I was lucky there. I'm sorry for causing any distress to the ball kid or anybody."

Of course, Djokovic was defaulted from the 2020 U.S. Open when he struck a ball in anger, and it hit a line judge in the throat. It cost him his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreño Busta and a great opportunity at another Major title.

Novak Djokovic apologizes for almost hitting the ball kid with a ball during his match against van de Zandschulp at Australian Open:



“I apologize for that. That was not necessary. In the heat of the moment I… yeah, I was lucky there. I’m sorry for causing any distress to the… pic.twitter.com/Q84rWZAhlo — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 24, 2026

This also comes one day after his wife, Jelena Djokovic, entered a debate among tennis fans on social media over Naomi Osaka's sportsmanship during a match.

Jelena sounded off against Osaka's actions, and tennis fans did not hold back in citing questionable sportsmanship examples from her husband's lengthy career.

Jelena Djokovic on the Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea situation at the Australian Open pic.twitter.com/hje511Ed5I — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 23, 2026

Luckily, the ball kid never got hurt, and Djokovic was able to avert catastrophe. Had the ball kid been hit, the umpire would have had to make a split-second decision on whether or not to default Djokovic.

Djokovic will face Jakub Menšík in the fourth round. The two players have a 1-1 head-to-head record, with Menšík beating Djokovic in the 2025 Miami Open final.

