Coco Gauff's Smashed Racket Could Change the Australian Open

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina rolled over Coco Gauff in straight sets at the 2026 Australian Open on Tuesday night: 6-1, 6-2. Following the disappointing defeat, Gauff quickly grabbed her bags and sought some privacy to blow off some steam off the court at Rod Laver Arena.

After searching for a private spot in the bowels of the arena, Gauff eventually took out her frustrations by smashing her lavender Head racket seven times against the concrete floor. Television cameras stationed throughout the grounds in Melbourne captured the entire display.

Members of the media asked Gauff about it during her post-match press conference, and as always, the 21-year-old spoke with wisdom that belied her age. "I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments — the same thing happened to Aryna (Sabalenka) after I played her in the final of U.S. Open (in 2023), I feel like they don't need to broadcast," explained Gauff.

She continued, "I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn't a camera because I don't necessarily like breaking rackets. I broke one racket (at the) French Open, I think, and I said I would never do it again on court because I don't feel like that's a good representation.

Coco Gauff was asked if smashing her racquet after her loss to Svitolina helps her move on



“Is there part of you that thinks it’s healthy to just smash that racquet and get that loss over and done with? Does it help you move on?”



Coco: “Yeah, definitely. I think for me, I know… pic.twitter.com/5i99mYyHwz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 27, 2026

So, yeah, maybe some conversations can be had because I feel like at this tournament, the only private place we have is the locker room."

"I don't think it's a bad thing," Gauff explained. "Otherwise, I'm just going to be snappy with the people around me, and I don't want to do that, because like I said, they don't deserve it. They did their best. I did mine. Just need to let the frustration out."

After her quarterfinal loss, Coco Gauff has suggested “conversations” should be held on player privacy at the Australian Open after she smashed a racket in a place she thought was private — and saw it broadcast to the world.https://t.co/7rDHo26ohp pic.twitter.com/Ep6KbPhqhg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 27, 2026

Tennis media and fans on social media have called for more privacy for players who are trying to do the right thing and avoid public meltdowns on the court. Gauff could be the one to ignite change in Melbourne and other Grand Slam events.

Svitolina will face the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals tomorrow. The 2026 Australian Open concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

