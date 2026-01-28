Australian Open Semifinals Set After Wild Night in Melbourne

The stage is set for the 2026 Australian Open semifinals. All four of the top seeds on the men's side advanced through the draw (although not without some luck), while the women's side has had some unexpected results.

Below is a recap of Wednesday's action in Melbourne, complete with blowouts, upsets, crash-outs, and more.

Iga Swiatek Can't Stop Elana Rybakina

🚨 Fun fact: Rybakina hasn't dropped a single set on her way to the semifinal and she sealed the deal with an ace here! @wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/rHB2l8dOKn — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2026

WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek failed to return to the semifinals this year after losing to Elena Rybakina in straight sets: 7-5, 6-1. The troubling pattern for Swiatek continues as she seemingly crumbles after losing a tough first set. Then again, Rybakina appears to have picked up where she left off last year and has a best chance at winning a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2022.

Amanda Anisimova Crashes Out Against Jessica Pegula

The fourth-seeded Amanda Anisimova entered Melbourne with high expectations after making the finals of the last two Grand Slams. However, the sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula continues to play at a very high level. Anisimova became visibly frustrated with her coaching corner in the second set of her straight-sets loss: 6-2, 7-6 (1). Pegula will face the fifth-seeded Rybakina in the semifinals. Elina Svitolian will face Aryna Sabalenka on the other side of the draw.

Lorenzo Musetti Retires Against Novak Djokovic

Lorenzo Musetti led Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 1-1 before injuring his groin. Despite his best attempts, Musetti had to retire in the third set. While Djokovic battled blisters and acknowledged Musetti deserved to win, it was yet another fortunate break for the 24-time Grand Slam champion in Melbourne. Djokovic will face the second-seeded Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Jannik Sinner Handles Ben Shelton

Sinner defeated Ben Shelton in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner punches his ticket to another semifinal where the winner of his match will face the winner of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the final.

The 2026 Australian Open concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

