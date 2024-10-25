Ben Shelton Upsets Andrey Rublev in Swiss Indoors
The Swiss Indoors has provided tennis fans with plenty of exciting storylines, but the best matchup came on Friday. The one-seed Andrey Rublev faced six-seed Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.
The two competitors had never played each other before today, and their first match lived up to the hype. Shelton defeated Rublev in three sets: 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4.
However, the intense play was interrupted a few games into the first set when fog invaded Center Court, causing a brief delay. Shelton even used a towel to try to help clear the air while Rublev looked on and laughed.
Rublev's lighthearted mood did not last long as he received a warning in the first set and then a code violation in the second set for an audible obscenity. Shelton was awarded the point and took a 4-3 lead in the second set, but it did not matter. Rublev began playing better after his code violation.
The two competitors battled into a tiebreaker, which Rublev won. It looked as though Rublev was closing in on victory as he began dictating the pace of the game and making Shelton work in long rallies. However, Rublev struggled to convert on his six break chances and Shelton finished strong to finish off the top-seed.
Shelton will advance to the semifinals, where he will face the seven-seed Arthur Fills on Saturday, October 25. It is only Shelton's third semifinals appearance in the ATP tour level of his career, and his second top-ten win this year.
Shelton is currently the World No. 23 with a record of 39-23. He has only won one singles title this year, but that could change in Basel. Meanwhile, Rublev is the World No. 7 and is still trying to secure a spot in the ATP Finals next month.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.