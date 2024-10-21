Tennis Fans Roast Novak Djokovic's Lacoste Shirt for ATP Finals
Numbers do not lie, and there is no denying that Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player to ever walk the earth. Even more impressively, Djokovic is still playing at a high level at 37 years old.
However, greatness does not absolve athletes from poor fashion choices. In fact, age often results in a worse sartorial style. That might be happening to Djokovic as he closes in on the end of another ATP season.
Djokovic wears Lacoste apparel on the court (minus his signature Asics tennis shoes). Throughout the season, he mostly wore the same style shirt, the Lacoste x Novak Djokovic Player Polo, in different colors.
While the French luxury sportswear brand usually does not miss a shot, some fans are calling the brand out for a missed opportunity. Tennis journalist Bastien Fachan recently shared a picture of the shirt Djokovic plans to wear in the ATP Finals.
Fachan shared a picture of the shirt and said, "Djokovic's outfit for the ATP Finals? Love the retro look (green heart emoji). Unfortunately, many fans did not share the sentiment.
Some fans had an issue with the color, saying, "Green AGAIN for the Finals?" Others are tired of the same design, "Not this print AGAIN?"
However, not all the comments were negative. Some liked Lacoste's approach, "I love how he has specific colors for specific tournaments/swings" and "Lacoste always delivers with men's wear."
The green and black shirt is currently available for $155 on the Lacoste website. Djokovic just won third place in the Six Kings Slam. He is currently ranked World No. 4, and has a record of 37-9 this season. He has not yet qualified for the 2024 ATP Finals.
