Ben Shelton vs. Taylor Fritz: Which American Is More Likely To Take Home a US Open Title?

It has been over two decades, 23 years to be exact, since an American men’s singles player won the US Open. Many are hopeful, especially with Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal and Carlos Alcaraz’s unclear status that Ben Shelton or Taylor Fritz may be the ones to finally bring the title home.

Two Decades of Non-American Winners

Andy Roddick was the last American man to win a US Open singles title before this drought began. He won in 2003 by defeating Spain’s Juan Carlos Ferrero in three sets (6–3, 7–6(7–2), 6–3). It also happened to be Roddick’s first and only Grand Slam singles title of his entire career.

Since the 2003 win, only two times has an American man reached the US Open men’s singles final. Roddick got there again in 2006 but lost to Roger Federer in four sets (6–2, 4–6, 7–5, 6–1). Taylor Fritz was the only one since, making it to the 2024 final but losing to Jannik Sinner in three sets (6–3, 6–4, 7–5).

The Case for Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton is a major contender for the US Open final and title thanks to recent success and his undeniable drive. The current World No. 9 player has had a fairly good season so far, and he just made history by winning the Canadian Open for the second year in a row. Even though he did not fare as well in the Cincinnati Open, Shelton may still surprise his competitors with his high-velocity serve and explosive energy on the court.

At Flushing Meadows, Shelton has had mixed results in the past. His farthest run at a Grand Slam was the semifinals in 2023, but he ultimately lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Much has changed since then, though, with Djokovic already out of the tournament and Shelton looking stronger than ever.

In the first round, Shelton won his match against Tallon Griekspoor in four sets after a rough start. Some might take this result as a warning sign, but it is far too early to decide the 23-year-old’s fate just yet.

The Case for Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz may have a narrow edge over Shelton to end the 23-year drought, especially because of his past success on hard courts and at Flushing Meadows specifically. The current World No. 10 player has gained a lot of momentum this summer, especially after winning the DC Open in straight sets and making it to the quarterfinals at Cincinnati.

At the US Open, Fritz has done quite well compared to other tournaments. The 28-year-old reached the quarterfinals in 2023, made it to the final in 2024, and then lost to Djokovic in four sets in the quarterfinals last year. In a tournament already marked by thrilling matches and upsets, Fritz’s baseline consistency and well-placed serves may take him all the way at last.

In his first round match, Fritz beat fellow American Darwin Blanch pretty handily in three straight sets. The US Open is still just in its first week, but the former No. 4 player has started the tournament in fine form.

Other American Hopefuls

There are also quite a few other American players still competing through the second round of the US Open that could possibly take the title home. No. 12 Frances Tiafoe comes to mind, especially given his close final against Arthur Fils in Cincinnati. Tommy Paul is just outside the top 20, but he may do much better on American soil this year.

There are also some rising American talents like Brandon Nakashima and Learner Tien who may take home a surprise win. The US has not had an offering of strong players at Flushing Meadows in quite some time, so hopes remain high that one of these men will end this drought.