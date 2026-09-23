Jannik Sinner Injury Update: The Latest on His Path Back to the Tour

Tennis fans are eagerly awaiting the return of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from the 2026 US Open. Sinner pulled out of the tournament around a week before it began, moving soon-to-be champion Alexander Zverev to the top seed.

Sinner last took the court to win the Wimbledon final earlier this year, but has been out of action since then. As of now, he remains on the entry list for several of the year’s remaining tournaments, but many expect to see withdrawals as those events approach.

Cautiously Back In Training

Filippo Volandri, captain of Italy’s Davis Cup team, has been upbeat about Sinner’s status. "Jannik has already been training for about ten days, gradually increasing the workload. He was off the tour for nearly 50 days, which is why the load has been increased gradually, step by step."

However, when asked about Sinner’s specific return date, Volandri left the timeline open. "For Jannik, for now, the priority is to come back to 100% on the tour. He needs all the time necessary to achieve that. Then, we will have all the necessary discussions." So, while Sinner has resumed training, fans will continue to await news of a planned return.

Thoughts from the Experts

Many are eyeing the China Open as a likely return date for Sinner, but another withdrawal remains possible. Sports analyst and former player Stefano Pescosolido gave his thoughts in a recent newspaper interview, predicting that Sinner will favor a slower return.

“The Grand Slams are the main objective,” Pescosolido stated. “He might skip the Asian leg and return via Vienna, to be ready for the ATP Finals, in order to plan for the following year as effectively as possible.” The China Open begins on September 30th in Beijing, while the Vienna Open begins on October 24th. Holding until Vienna would give Sinner another month to return to top form, making it a compelling choice during training.



In a similar vein, top coach Rick Macci strongly recommended Sinner take things slowly in a post on X. “Sinner need to rest and not dive back in until he feels 100%,” he stated in the post. “Beyond Historic but he has to listen to his body or he will prehistoric.”

Sinner need to rest and not dive back in until he feels 100%.Jannik and his team know the way and when to play. The guy is a brutal competitor hard to rattle and wants to battle with the other cattle. Look what he did this year no fear and found another gear. Beyond Historic but… — Rick Macci (@RickMacci) September 22, 2026

Ranking Safe For Now

Despite so much time away from the tour, Sinner holds a significant advantage in the world rankings. Even with his win against American Ben Shelton at the US Open, No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev remains around 1,800 points below the top spot.

Sinner is entering his 90th career week in the No. 1 spot, but while his lead remains, the Italian will need to retake the court soon to maintain such a sizable gap. Currently, Sinner has five tournaments left on his calendar for the 2026 season, and fans will be waiting with bated breath to see where the 25-year-old makes his return.