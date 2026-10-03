He might not be 100% healthy, but Novak Djokovic is still the undisputed king of Beijing.

The 24-time major champion improved to 31-0 at the China Open after earning a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 second-round victory over China’s Bu Yunchaokete on Friday.

Novak Djokovic roars to a win in 3 dramatic sets to keep his 31 win streak alive and progress to the quarter finals 😲🙌@ChinaOpen | #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/9iumQuDU86 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 2, 2026

Djokovic Overcomes Physical Concerns to Reach Quarterfinals in Beijing

The 104th-ranked Bu played a high-level match, finishing with 31 winners and 20 unforced errors. The Chinese wildcard pushed Djokovic in long rallies that left the Serbian grabbing his chest at times, seemingly struggling to breathe.

Medical time out for Novak Djokovic



Treatment on abs / hip area



Yunchaokete Bu to serve next at 2-3 down in set 2 pic.twitter.com/5gY9e5TXjF — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) October 2, 2026

The 39-year-old also received treatment for an apparent hip issue in the second set before rallying back to complete the two-hour, 52-minute win.

Djokovic Sheds More Light on Health Struggles

Djokovic alluded to suffering through long-term health challenges following his shocking US Open first-round exit to Mariano Navone.

The Serbian shared more about his struggles following his second-round win in China.

“Most of the matches and tournaments this year that I've played have been a real, real struggle for me physically,” Djokovic told reporters in Beijing. “That's nothing to do with stamina. It's something else, more related to health.”

“I don't want to be revealing what it is, but I'm trying to get to the bottom of it with my team. Sometimes it works better, sometimes it doesn't.”

“It's not fun when you're feeling like that on the court because then I'm investing my emotional, mental energy, and physical, more on the issues that I'm having rather than thinking about the game and how I can beat my opponent.”

Djokovic’s condition improved as the match progressed, and he told reporters he had a rare physical breakthrough in the decider.

“Towards the end of the second and all third set, I felt fresher than I had in the beginning of the match. The third set today was really enjoyable from that perspective, finally I get to play tennis without really thinking about all the other things happening.”

Djokovic Aims to Qualify for ATP Finals

Djokovic has had a very light schedule this season, only competing in eight tournaments in 2026.

But the World No. 11 plans to make a late push to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

“This year I would like to play if I qualify. I'm planning also to play Paris Bercy,” he said. “Shanghai, I still don't know. I need to see how I feel here and then I decide.”

Djokovic hasn’t competed at the ATP Finals since 2023, when he clinched a record seventh title at the season finale. He qualified in 2024 and 2025 but skipped those years, citing injury.

Djokovic sits at No. 11 in the Live ATP Race to Turin. If he wins his seventh title in Beijing, he will take Rafael Jodar’s spot at No. 9 in the race.

Other Players Also in Contention to Qualify for Turin

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz already qualified for the year-end championships. US Open runner-up Ben Shelton is likely to take the fourth qualifying spot, holding a 900-point lead over Flavio Cobolli, who is No. 5 in the race.

Arthur Fils, No. 7 in the race, would surpass Cobolli for fifth if he wins his second title at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships.

Fils advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating fellow top-10 star Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-5 in a rematch of the Cincinnati Open final.

Through in Two 🤝



This second round blockbuster clash goes the way of Arthur Fils as he beats Frances Tiafoe 6-3 7-5 🔥#japanopentennis pic.twitter.com/ug3oQGbbl5 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 2, 2026

Daniil Medvedev closely trails Fils at No. 8 in the race. Medvedev could surpass Tiafoe at No. 6 if he wins Beijing.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s path to the title in China likely won't get any easier. The six-time champion would face top seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal if the German defeats Shang Juncheng on Saturday.