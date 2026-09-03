Branded Pop-Ups Appear Around New York City As US Open Continues

The 2026 US Open kicked off on Sunday, bringing brands to New York for one of the year’s biggest marketing moments. Fortunately, fans unable to make it to the tournament grounds won’t be left out, as exciting activations and experiences continue to show up across the city.

With offerings from big names like Lavazza and Polo Ralph Lauren on the calendar, NYC has a lot to look forward to. Let’s take a look at some of the best pop-ups to be found across the boroughs as the singles draw begins.

Asics

Sportswear brand Asics has opened a space in Manhattan for its Sportstyle collection, featuring exclusive colorways, release previews, and a free charm bar. The popup is supported by Asics players Emma Navarro and Lorenzo Musetti, who are helping to develop Asics’ connection to the sporting world. The Sportstyle shop is positioned near Grand Central Station to draw in crowds on their way to the tournament, and will remain open through September 15th.

The brand is also hosting the Asics House of Tennis, a two-day US Open-focused experience for OneASICS members. This activation will feature a more tennis-specific lineup, exclusive giveaways, games, and light refreshments. The House of Tennis will be open on September 1st and 2nd, and can be found above the Sportstyle shop.

Lavazza

The US Open’s official coffee partner is coming to NYC with a new product: Tablì, a single-serve system based on solid pucks of coffee grounds, free of additional packaging. Lavazza will be showing off this new offering at the US Open Experience in Hudson Yards with a slate of Tablì demonstrations and samplings.

Visitors to the Hudson Yards experience can also find match watch parties, official merch, a recreation of the Arthur Ashe Stadium entrance tunnel, and more. Fans can access these festivities through September 5th.

Lacoste

The Plaza Hotel is hosting Le Café Lacoste, a French-inspired dining experience, as well as a lobby installation and a retail pop-up in the Edwardian Room. Visitors can partake in a reimagined Afternoon Tea menu, snap a photo at the Lacoste-green Fifth Avenue entrance, and pick up limited-edition apparel from a special tournament lineup.

Lacoste is also offering a collection of themed c(r)ocktails and an iconic polo pastry, as well as hosting a tennis clinic and a collaboration with sneaker boutique Extra Butter earlier this week. Fans can enjoy Le Café Lacoste at the Plaza Hotel until September 5th.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Nordstrom is hosting apparel brand Polo Ralph Lauren at their NYC flagship store for a US Open popup. The installation features tournament-themed apparel with a focus on customization, allowing visitors to personalize their finds with embroidery and printing.

The experience will feature signature cocktails, styling sessions, and engaging animation features, along with limited-run pieces that show off the iconic Polo Bear. The Polo Ralph Lauren runs at Nordstrom’s The Corner space until September 20th.