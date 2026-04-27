Lacoste Unveils New Visual Identity With "Life is a Beautiful Sport" Campaign

Lacoste steps into a new chapter with a refreshed visual identity unveiled in its latest global sports campaign, "Life is a Beautiful Sport." The film campaign is a revival of the brand's first edition, unveiled in 2014. Directed by Fredrik Bond, the campaign serves as a tribute to Lacoste's tennis heritage, reframing sport as a lifestyle defined by movement, attitude, and effortless French elegance.

Novak Djokovic makes a special appearance in the film while playing at Roland Garros in a special ode to the brand's 55-year partnership with the Grand Slam. Accompanying the film is a print campaign shot by Angelo Pennetta.

The print campaign offers a glimpse of life on the streets of Paris in the context of sport, showcasing iconic Lacoste pieces such as the polo shirt, pleated skirt, Lenglen bag, and tracksuit.

Lacoste revives its iconic 2014 "Life is a Beautiful Sport" print campaign shot by Angelo Pennetta. | Courtesy of Lacoste

"When we first introduced Life is a Beautiful Sport, it already carried a strong belief that sport goes beyond performance and can inspire a way of life," Éric Vallat, CEO of Lacoste, said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI. "Today, that idea feels even more relevant. We are living in a moment where people are looking for the values of sport, for authenticity and meaning, and where sport has become a broader cultural language."

The Maison's new identity revolves around its logo's updated typography, which reintroduces the serif characters—historically embedded in Lacoste's expressions. The new signature is based on René Lacoste's handwritten script, introduced in select brand expressions such as Café Lacoste.

In addition to the change of text, Lacoste pulled from its graphic archives to unveil a new version of the iconic crocodile derived from the work of Robert George, the illustrator behind the first crocodile drawing. The crocodile serves as the primary emblem of the brand, and in this new unveiling, will be highlighted in a more prominent role depending on its use in context.

Lacoste's new visual identity revolves around a change in both text and color. | Courtesy of Lacoste

"The Crocodile is one of the most recognizable emblems in sport and fashion, and Robert George’s original illustration remains its foundation," Vallat said. "It is part of that unique dialogue between sport and style that defines Lacoste. What we are doing today is not redesigning it, but refining how it is expressed, so it continues to feel as relevant and distinctive as it has always been."

The crocodile's red tongue becomes more visible across certain expressions to reflect the brand's the spirit of freedom and playfulness. The Maison's iconic green now matches its original shade, returning to an intensity emblematic of the brand’s rich history.

"The original green has a precision and an intensity that still feel very contemporary," Vallat said. "By refining these elements rather than reinventing them, we reinforce what makes the brand immediately recognizable and credible."

Lacoste's new visual language emphasizes its legacy within sports like golf and tennis. In going back to their archival history, the brand looks for clarity, Vallat says. Tennis in particular offers the perfect balance between heritage and modern relevance, which is reflected in Lacoste's visual codes on and off the court.

Lacoste revives its iconic 2014 "Life is a Beautiful Sport" print campaign shot by Angelo Pennetta. | Courtesy of Lacoste

"The line hasn't changed, but its resonance has," Vallat says of the rollout. "It now expresses a way of moving, a way of being, that extends naturally from the court into everyday life, with a sense of effortless elegance and optimism that is deeply true to Lacoste."

Lacoste has been a fashion staple in tennis for nearly as long as the sport has been played. Since the introduction of René's piqué polo in 1933, the French maison has consistently set the standard for tennis fashion, redefining the narrative of what the modern tennis player looks like both on and off the court.

The brand's roster can be understood as a reflection of the contemporary game. The surgical precision of Novak Djokovic, the hot temper of Daniil Medvedev, the romantic athleticism of Grigor Dimitrov, and a new generation led by Arthur Fils and Eva Lys represent a curated selection of tennis stars making a mark on the sport.

"Lacoste was born from tennis," Vallat said. "That link has never been theoretical. René Lacoste invented the polo to improve comfort on court, not to make a fashion statement. That idea of functional elegance still defines us today. What evolves is the way we express it."

Lacoste consistently sets the standard for tennis fashion. | Courtesy of Lacoste

Lacoste's presence on tour extends beyond the players, bleeding into tournaments as both an official sponsor and partner. For years, Lacoste has portrayed the visual language of tennis through one of the sport's largest stages: Roland Garros. The brand has even gone so far as to stage its runway shows on the legendary Philippe Chatrier court, its most recent showcasing its Fall/Winter 2026 show back in March.

Roland Garros is, by far, the brand's largest tournament sponsorship. Currently secured through 2030, the French maison has become synonymous with the sole clay Grand Slam, weaving itself into the very thread of the tournament's identity. It only makes sense that the "Life is a Beautiful Sport" campaign will have an enduring presence at this year's edition of the tournament.

"What makes it unique is that it goes beyond sport," Vallat said of the partnership. "It is where performance, elegance and culture meet. It is also where our ambassadors, like Novak Djokovic, embody that connection on a global stage. Roland-Garros is not only a visibility platform, it is a territory where the full expression of Lacoste comes to life."