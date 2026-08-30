Can Arthur Fils Win His First Grand Slam at the 2026 US Open?

Fils’ Recent Success

Arthur Fils stunned the tennis world last week when he not only made it to but won his first ATP Masters 1000 tournament final at the Cincinnati Open. He faced Frances Tiafoe and defeated him in three sets (6-3, 1-6, 6-0). The win made him the third Black man in tennis history to ever win a Masters 1000 title.

Fils also took home his first ATP 500 win since 2024 at the Barcelona Open this year. He faced and defeated Andrey Rublev there in two sets (6–2, 7–6(7–2)).

Legacy of Cincinnati Open Winners

Arthur Fils’ win at the Cincinnati Open also seems significant because the last three consecutive men’s singles champions at the tournament went on to also immediately win the US Open men’s singles title.

In 2023, Novak Djokovic won the Cincinnati Open title against Carlos Alcaraz in three long sets (5–7, 7–6(9–7), 7–6(7–4)). At the US Open final, he faced and defeated Daniil Medvedev also in three sets (6–3, 7–6(7–5), 6–3).

In 2024, Jannik Sinner took home the Cincinnati Open title by defeating Frances Tiafoe (7–6(7–4), 6–2). The Italian player the next month faced Taylor Fritz and won his first US Open title in three sets (6–3, 6–4, 7–5).

In 2025, Carlos Alcaraz won his first Cincinnati Open final when Jannik Sinner retired during the first set (5-0). The two faced off once more at Flushing Meadows, and the Spaniard won yet again, this time in four sets (6–2, 3–6, 6–1, 6–4).

Past US Open Performance

Fils’ past performances at the US Open have been less than spectacular. After not qualifying the year before, the French player made his debut at the tournament in 2023. He got to the second round but lost to Matteo Arnaldi in five sets (3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-5), 5-7, 6-4).

In 2024, Fils again qualified for the Grand Slam but still only made it to the second round. He was defeated there by Gabriel Diallo in four sets (7-5, 6-7(3-7), 6-4, 6-4).

In 2025, the then-21-year-old player missed the US Open altogether due to a back injury that plagued him for the end of that season and well into the beginning of this season.

The Current Men’s Field

Although Jannik Sinner officially withdrew from the tournament last week, there is still an impressive men’s singles field that Fils must face at the US Open. For example, Ben Shelton may have exited the Cincinnati Open in the Round of 64, but he also just took home a second Canadian Open title the week before.

Certain star players like Carlos Alcaraz may also not be at full strength this tournament compared to past appearances and under different circumstances. However, players like Taylor Fritz historically perform better at the Billie Jean King Center than at other venues.

The men’s singles draw this year is still anybody’s game, and Fils is riding high while entering Flushing Meadows seeded 10th. There are quite a few matches between now and the men’s final on September 13th, but the young player’s near future may indeed include a first Grand Slam title.