Carlos Alcaraz Accepts Wildcard for Vienna After Six Kings Slam Postponed

Alcaraz accepted a wildcard into the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, just one day after the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh was postponed until late December because of attacks on the Saudi capital. The world No. 3 will play the ATP 500 event for the first time since 2021, adding another major star to the field.

Alcaraz Accepts Wildcard for Vienna

Carlos Alcaraz officially accepted a wildcard invitation to participate in this year’s Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Thursday. The Spanish player quickly adjusted his plans for the final week of October after the Six King Slam in Saudi Arabia was postponed. When indications emerged on Wednesday that the event would be pushed back, Vienna tournament director Herwig Straka moved quickly to secure Alcaraz a spot.

Alcaraz took the wildcard without hesitation and is set to arrive in Vienna on October 24th for the tournament. After the Spaniard committed to play, Straka said, “I am delighted that we will be able to welcome him to the Erste Bank Open this year. He is one of the most exciting players and personalities on the ATP Tour … His commitment is a tremendous honour for our tournament.”

This year’s indoor tournament in Vienna is taking place from October 26th through November 1st, with Alcaraz scheduled to play on Tuesday as the No. 2 seed, behind only Alexander Zverev. His addition is important for both the tournament and Alcaraz himself, adding a big name to the draw while giving the Spaniard another opportunity to add points in the season’s final stretch.

Vienna lost its two most recent champions to injury, with Jannik Sinner (2023 and 2025) and Jack Draper (2024) both out for the rest of the season, so Alcaraz is a significant addition. He joins fellow top-10 players Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, and Alex de Minaur. In his only previous Vienna appearance in 2021, Alcaraz reached the semifinals before losing to Zverev, 6-3, 6-3. This time, he arrives chasing his fourth title of 2026 and seeking a rebound after an early exit in Shanghai.

Postponing the Six Kings Slam

On Wednesday, tournament organizers announced that the exhibition in Saudi Arabia, initially scheduled for October 21st to 24th, will be postponed until December 27th to 30th. They cited organizational and logistical challenges, but the real cause was a series of recent attacks on the Saudi capital by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

A missile strike on Riyadh's airport last Saturday killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300, according to Saudi authorities. The ANB Arena, which hosts the event, sits about 31 kilometers from the airport, posing far too much risk for athletes and fans traveling for the event.

This year’s tournament was set to be the third edition of the Six Kings Slam, featuring a star-studded lineup that included Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Alex de Minaur, among others. The event is also one of the highest-paying in professional tennis, with each player guaranteed $1.5 million, and an extra $6 million going to the winner. The rescheduling moves the tournament back by about two months, though it’s unclear if the situation in the region will be resolved by then.

Alcaraz Tuning Up for the ATP Finals

For Alcaraz, the schedule change means turning an exhibition into competitive matches, and another chance to add points before the end of the season. Before the announcement, Alcaraz was only expected to play in Shanghai, the Six Kings Slam, the Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals before the season ended. After losing in the Shanghai third round to Zizou Bergs, Vienna gives him another chance to find his rhythm before the last 1000-level event in Paris.

The Spaniard currently sits at third in the live Race to Turin with 4,600 points, 120 ahead of Ben Shelton, and a Vienna title is worth 500 points. He’s already qualified for the ATP Finals, but still sits over 3,000 points behind Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner. This means Alcaraz is effectively fighting for third place, with points still available in Vienna, Paris, and Turin that are critical to maintaining his No. 3 position.

A bigger question for Alcaraz is how he’ll handle the increased workload, as he’s just a few months removed from his return to the court following a four-month layoff with a wrist injury. Vienna and Paris come in back-to-back weeks, the ATP Finals follow shortly after, and the Six Kings Slam now sits just before the Australian Open.

At the US Open, Alcaraz criticized the ATP Tour’s packed schedule, saying he planned to take longer breaks and skip some tournaments because “it’s impossible to play them all.” This makes Alcaraz’s decision to play in Vienna even more interesting, and it shows he’s determined to build some momentum before the ATP Finals roll around.