Carlos Alcaraz Beats Rafael Nadal in Final Meeting
Tennis fans do not care if today's match between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal does not count in the ATP record books. It was a historic and beautiful ending to one of the sport's friendliest rivalries.
On Thursday, Alcaraz defeated Nadal in straight sets in the Six Kings Slam semifinals: 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz was dominant throughout the match, and confirmed afterwards that he "did not take it easy on the old man" as the commentator joked.
Alcaraz said, "No. trust me I had to play at my best level. Obviously, Rafa has been out of competition. In tennis you have to have matches on the court to feel good. I knew I had to be focused. Try to play my best tennis if I want to best Rafa. It's always tough. It's been a good moment and a good time sharing the court with him once again."
Nadal said, "It was a pleasure. Carlos was too good. He's playing fantastic the last few years being better and better. I tried. I haven't been competitive since a couple months ago. It was a good performance. It wasn't enough to play against an animal like him. It was a positive moment for me. I’m very happy."
Today's match was an exhibition, and the Six Kings Slam is not associated with the ATP. However, it gave fans one last look at Nadal and Alcaraz competing against each other on the court.
Nadal and Alcaraz have played each other three times, with Nadal leading 2-1 (not counting today's match).
Earlier this month, Nadal officially announced his retirement. His last tournament will be the Davis Cup, so there is still a chance that he could team up with Alcaraz for a doubles match.
Of course, the two teamed up to play doubles together in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Spain men's doubles team advanced to the quarterfinals before they were eliminated.
Earlier today, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic on the other side of the bracket. Alcaraz will face Sinner in the Six Kings Slam finals for a chance to win the tournament's $6 million prize (in addition to the $1.5 million appearance fee). Meanwhile, Nadal will face Djokovic in the third place match.
