Jannik Sinner Outlasts Novak Djokovic in Six Kings Slam
Less than a week after Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the Shanghai Master finals, the two players met again in the Six Kings Slam semifinals. The end result was the same.
Sinner downed Djokovic in straight sets: 6-2, 6-7, 6-4. Sinner did not face a single break point in the first set, which only lasted 26 minutes.
The second set was much more competitive, but there was a scary moment where Djokovic had to take a break due to a shoulder issue. Both players were visibly fatigued throughout the third set, but Sinner emerged victorious.
After the match, Sinner said he thought they were both "slightly tired and making mistakes." He also helped denunk the notion that players were trying their hardest in the exhibition.
Sinner explained, "We all raise our level and try to play every point the best possible way. Obviously, that's never easy. But we take it quite serious. Just trying to improve our game... We are all trying our best."
Additionally, Sinner admitted to getting nervous during the match. "Usually, I’m quite calm. Today, also I got nervous. Sometimes I can't handle myself when I'm a bit tired. It's good I have another chance Saturday. I might not be as fresh as possible but I'll try my best. We just try to make it a good show for all of you."
Despite his fatigue, Sinner looked strong throughout the entire match, and fans were able to enjoy it. The tournament organizers made adjustments to television camera angles after receiving negative complaints on social media. Luckily, the intro graphics remained top-notch.
Of course, today's match was an exhibition, and the Six Kings Slam is not associated with the ATP. However, it does add another interesting chapter to the rivalry.
Sinner and Djokovic have faced off eight times, with each player winning four matches. Djokovic won the first three matches, but Sinner has won the last three matches (not counting today's win).
Sinner is now just one win away from claiming the tournament's $6 million prize (in addition to the $1.5 million appearance fee). The 23-year-old will face the winner of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday, October 19. Djokovic will face the loser of Nadal and Alcaraz in the third place match.
