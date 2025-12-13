Carlos Alcaraz Explains Australian Open Struggles

At 22 years old, there is not much left for Carlos Alcaraz to accomplish in tennis. Alcaraz has already won six Grand Slam singles titles, two at every Major tournament except for the Australian Open.

In fact, the Australian Open is the only Major that Alcaraz has not yet won. He has never even advanced beyond the quarterfinals of the year's first Grand Slam.

The timing of the event is partially to blame, according to Alcaraz. The Spanish superstar opened up about his struggles in Melbourne in a conversation relayed by Cope Murcia.

Australian Open Struggles

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

"My objective for 2026 is Australia, and the good and the bad thing is that it's the first tournament of the year. We'll try to be as ready and as well prepared as possible to show a good level and hopefully achieve the goal we want."

He continued, "I think because it's the first tournament of the year. It's about getting into rhythm. It's not that it doesn't suit me; it's just that some players do better there, or when we've competed, it's come down to small details."

Alcaraz concluded, "I think I've played very good tennis in Australia; I've just missed that final step to go further. I believe and hope this year will be different."

Alcaraz confirmed that he has already begun his preseason training block and is excited "to work well and prepare myself physically and mentally as best as possible."

2026 Australian Open Details

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Australian Open. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Alcaraz finished the 2025 season as the ATP World No. 1 with a record of 71-9 and eight singles titles (including two Major titles).

The 2026 Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from January 12 to February 1. Opening Week will span January 12-17, giving fans the opportunity to experience qualifiers, charity matches, open practice sessions, and Kids Tennis Day.

The main draw starts January 18 and comes to a thrilling conclusion with the women’s and men’s singles finals, respectively, on the nights of Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1.

