Nadal Undergoes Surgery and Federer Announces Australian Open Return

It is 2025, but members of the "Big Three" can still grab headlines in the tennis world with ease. Of course, Novak Djokovic is still playing at a high level. But Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both made separate announcements on Thursday.

The news was mixed for two of the "Big Three" members. Federer is returning to the Australian Open for the first time in six years, while Nadal recently underwent surgery. Below is what fans must know about each announcement.

Federer's Australian Open Announcement

Federer will compete in the "Battle of the World No.1s" during the inaugural Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Australian Open. Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter, and Lleyton Hewitt will join the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the exhibition.

"I've been thinking it's really cold here in Switzerland. I need to make a trip again and head back," said Federer in an Instagram video before rotating his video upside down to complete the sentence with, "Down Under."

Federer added in a separate statement, "It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the 'Happy Slam' for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I've had here."

Nadal Undergoes Surgery

Me parece que no podré jugar el @australianopen en enero 😂



He tenido que someterme a una intervención en la mano por un problema que venía arrastrando desde hace mucho tiempo, ¡pero espero estar bien pronto! 🤗



Looks like I won’t be able to play the @AustralianOpen 2026 😂



I… pic.twitter.com/XIizIdOtOl — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 12, 2025

Meanwhile, it was less-than-exciting news for Nadal. The 22-time Grand Slam champion shared a picture of himself in a sling with the message, Looks like I won’t be able to play the @AustralianOpen 2026 😂."

The Spanish superstar explained, "I had to undergo hand surgery because of an issue I'd been dealing with for a long time, but I hope to be fine soon! 🤗"

It would have been amazing to see Nadal play alongside Federer during the first-ever Opening Ceremony at the Australian Open. But it is good that he gets his hand issues resolved, and it allows for Federer to get the spotlight, which he deserves.

2026 Australian Open

The show before the show 🍿



Join us for a legendary night at the AO26 Opening Ceremony.



Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/y3eL9jffjT pic.twitter.com/fzHdmPd8XJ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 12, 2025

The 2026 Australian Open will unfold at Melbourne Park from January 12 to February 1. Opening Week will span January 12-17, giving fans the opportunity to experience AO qualifying, charity matches, open practice sessions, and Kids Tennis Day at an affordable price.

The main draw starts January 18 and comes to a thrilling conclusion with the women’s and men’s singles finals, respectively, on the nights of Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1.

Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.

More Tennis News

Billie Jean King criticized the upcoming 'Battle of the Sexes' match.

Four of the five world's highest-paid female athletes in 2025 are tennis players.

Ranking the 25 best players of the 21st century (so far).

Interview: Paula Badosa is energized for the 2026 season.

Jannik Sinner unveils his new racquet for the 2026 season.