Jannik Sinner Unveils His New Tennis Racquet for 2026

Jannik Sinner insists on adjusting his play style to be more unpredictable when facing Carlos Alcaraz. Beyond that, there are not many ways Sinner can improve his game.

The Italian superstar finished 2025 as the ATP World No. 2 with a record of 58-6 with six singles titles (including two Grand Slams) this year.

But all the legends of the sport learn they must continue to evolve and improve. For Sinner, that means reassessing the most important piece of his equipment - the racquet. For more than a year, Sinner has quietly tested new Head tennis racquets, but has finally landed on a new one.

The design drop you’ve been waiting for. This is SPEED 2026. #TheFastestPathToVictory pic.twitter.com/pG39o0EF9h — HEAD Tennis (@head_tennis) December 8, 2025

On Monday, Head officially unveiled the Speed 2026 racquet. It should come as no surprise that Sinner headlines the new campaign, sporting an all-white Wimbledon-inspired kit (perhaps a nod to his title at this year's Championships).

Online shoppers will soon be able to choose between a wide-ranging collection of racquets from the Head Speed lineup. Currently, those options are listed as "coming soon" on the brand's website.

According to the legendary sportswear brand, the Head Speed racquet is "the racquet of choice for the great Jannik Sinner. Power up your swing and play your best with our fastest racquet yet."

Throughout most of Sinner's young career, he has excelled with the Head TGT racket. However, Sinner began testing all-black prototype models over a year ago, and now we have a better idea what he was working on all those months ago.

The next generation of SPEED drops soon. ⌛#TheFastestPathToVictory pic.twitter.com/IydjIa02q5 — HEAD Tennis (@head_tennis) December 5, 2025

Arguably one of Sinner's most notable racquet highlights of the year came off the tennis court, when he gifted his racquet to Pope Leo XIV during a quick break from the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia). Sinner hilariously offered to play inside the Vatican, but Leo declined, "Here, we'll break something. Maybe best to leave it."

The start of the 2026 ATP season is less than a month away, and fans can expect another thrilling campaign from one of the faces of the sport. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

