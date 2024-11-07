Jannik Sinner Debuts Signature Nike Apparel at ATP Finals
Last week, Jannik Sinner received a hero's welcome when he arrived in Turin, Italy. The 23-year-old Italian won his first two Grand Slams this season and has quickly transcended tennis to become a global star.
Sinner arrived in Turin early to prepare for the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals, but he is doing more than just focusing on tennis. The World No. 1 is building his personal brand with the help of Nike.
Sinner shared two pictures to his social media accounts showing never-before-seen Nike apparel featuring his signature Fox logo. Additionally, Sinner posted a video to his Instagram story that teased several items that could be part of his future signature collection.
Sinner can be seen wearing a white hat adorned with the signature orange Fox logo, white shoes with "Jannik" on the heels, and a black warmup jacket with "001" on the back.
The caption was the clock, lock, and hat emojis with a tag @nike. Naturally, Sinner used the iconic Outkast song "So Fresh, So Clean" when teasing the upcoming tennis gear. It was a clear sign that Sinner and Nike are rolling out a new collection of performance apparel.
In 2022, Sinner and Nike agreed to a ten-year, $150 million footwear and apparel deal. The iconic American sportswear brand plans to build around Sinner. Plus, Nike recently extended the contract of Carlos Alcaraz.
Sinner enters the ATP Finals as the one-seed thanks to his stellar 65-6 record and seven singles titles this year. For as great as Sinner's 2024 campaign has been, the rising superstar has been dogged by a doping scandal that has remained in the headlines since August.
Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the Shangai Masters finals and then beat Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam. However, Sinner pulled out of the Rolex Paris Masters due to a virus. Next week's year-end tournament will be the last chance for fans to see Sinner this season.
