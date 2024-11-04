Serve On SI

Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic Fall in New ATP Rankings

The ATP Rankings saw a major shakeup following the Rolex Paris Masters.

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) greets Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) after winning the men’s singles gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The 2024 Rolex Paris Masters gave tennis fans plenty of highlights and storylines. Novak Djokovic skipped, Jannik Sinner pulled out, and Carlos Alcaraz suffered an early exit. Now, the sport is readjusting after the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year.

On Monday morning, the latest ATP Rankings were released and it saw major changes. The top players still have time to make a final push at next week's ATP Finals. As for now, below are the latest ATP rankings.

10. Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov reacts after losing a point.
Grigor Dimitrov fell one spot in the ATP Rankings. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Movement: Down one spot.

Record: 46-18.

Points: 3,340 (-400).

Tournaments Played: 20.

9. Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev reacts after missing a point.
Andrey Rublev fell two spots in the ATP Rankings. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Movement: Down two spots.

Record: 42-23.

Points: 3,720 (-350).

Tournaments Played: 26.

8. Alex De Minaur

Alex de Minaur reacts after winning a game.
Alex de Minaur moved up two spots in the ATP Rankings. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Movement: Up two spots.

Record: 47-16.

Points: 3,745 (+20).

Tournaments Played: 22.

7. Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud reacts after winning a set.
Casper Ruud moved up one spot in the ATP Rankings. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Movement: Up one spot.

Record: 49-22.

Points: 3,855.

Tournaments Played: 23.

6. Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz reacts after winning a point.
Taylor Fritz did not move in the ATP Rankings. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Movement: None.

Record: 49-21.

Points: 4,300 (-35).

Tournaments Played: 21.

5. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic questions a call.
Novak Djokovic fell one spot in the ATP Rankings. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Movement: Down one.

Record: 37-9.

Points: 5,210 (-1,000).

Tournaments Played: 19.

4. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev pumps his fist after a point.
Daniil Medvedev moved up one spot in the ATP Rankings. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Movement: None.

Record: 45-19.

Points: 5,230.

Tournaments Played: 17.

3. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz reacts after losing a point.
Carlos Alcaraz fell one spot in the latest ATP Rankings. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Movement: Down one.

Record: 53-11.

Points: 7,210 (+90).

Tournaments Played: 18.

2. Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev celebrates after a point.
Alexander Zverev moved up one spot in the latest ATP Rankings. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Movement: Up one.

Record: 66-20.

Points: 7,715 (+910).

Tournaments Played: 21.

1. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner pumps his fist in celebration.
Jannik Sinner remains at the top spot of the ATP Rankings. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Movement: None.

Record: 65-6.

Points: 11,330 (-90).

Tournaments Played: 17.

