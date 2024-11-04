Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic Fall in New ATP Rankings
The 2024 Rolex Paris Masters gave tennis fans plenty of highlights and storylines. Novak Djokovic skipped, Jannik Sinner pulled out, and Carlos Alcaraz suffered an early exit. Now, the sport is readjusting after the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year.
On Monday morning, the latest ATP Rankings were released and it saw major changes. The top players still have time to make a final push at next week's ATP Finals. As for now, below are the latest ATP rankings.
10. Grigor Dimitrov
Movement: Down one spot.
Record: 46-18.
Points: 3,340 (-400).
Tournaments Played: 20.
9. Andrey Rublev
Movement: Down two spots.
Record: 42-23.
Points: 3,720 (-350).
Tournaments Played: 26.
8. Alex De Minaur
Movement: Up two spots.
Record: 47-16.
Points: 3,745 (+20).
Tournaments Played: 22.
7. Casper Ruud
Movement: Up one spot.
Record: 49-22.
Points: 3,855.
Tournaments Played: 23.
6. Taylor Fritz
Movement: None.
Record: 49-21.
Points: 4,300 (-35).
Tournaments Played: 21.
5. Novak Djokovic
Movement: Down one.
Record: 37-9.
Points: 5,210 (-1,000).
Tournaments Played: 19.
4. Daniil Medvedev
Movement: None.
Record: 45-19.
Points: 5,230.
Tournaments Played: 17.
3. Carlos Alcaraz
Movement: Down one.
Record: 53-11.
Points: 7,210 (+90).
Tournaments Played: 18.
2. Alexander Zverev
Movement: Up one.
Record: 66-20.
Points: 7,715 (+910).
Tournaments Played: 21.
1. Jannik Sinner
Movement: None.
Record: 65-6.
Points: 11,330 (-90).
Tournaments Played: 17.