Carlos Alcaraz Hits Major Milestone in Injury Recovery

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz has not played a tennis match in two full months. Alcaraz withdrew before his match against Tomáš Macháč in the Barcelona Open for what would later be diagnosed as severe right-wrist tenosynovitis.

Alcaraz not only cut short his clay court campaign but announced he would miss the entire grass court season as well. The second-ranked player would give up his Roland-Garros title and runner-up status at Wimbledon. Since then, Alcaraz has shared updates along the way.

On Friday afternoon, fans got their first look at Alcaraz without a brace on his right wrist. The Spanish superstar has worn a protective brace since mid-April. As you could imagine, Alcaraz was all smiles as he ran shirtless alongside his physical trainer, Alberto Lledó, in a workout video posted to Instagram.

Earlier this week, Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal offered an optimistic view of Alcaraz's injury. "Carlos will return from the injury, he'll return strong, because he's too good for it to be any other way," Nadal assured the press during a brief media scrum.

Meanwhile, American tennis legend Andre Agassi voiced his frustration with Alcaraz's camp over a perceived lack of transparency. Agassi told the Big T podcast, "It would be really helpful if he or someone close to him clearly explained the exact nature of his injury, because at this point, we can only speculate."

Alcaraz has not announced an official return date. However, Wimbledon ends on July 13. At the very earliest, Alcaraz would be back on the court by mid-July for the start of the North American hard-court swing.

Even then, it will take time for him to regain his fitness on the court after missing almost four months of competition. He will have 3,000 ATP ranking points to defend at the Cincinnati Open and U.S. Open, after defeating Jannik Sinner in both finals.

Meanwhile, Sinner is not without his own health woes. The Italian superstar cramped up during his second-round loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland-Garros. Sinner decided to undergo a series of medical evaluations in Italy and was ultimately given the all-clear to resume training for Wimbledon.

Despite missing significant time, Alcaraz remains the ATP World No. 2 with a singles record of 22-3 with two singles titles. Meanwhile, Sinner remains World No. 1 with a singles record of 37-3 with five titles.

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