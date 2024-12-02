Carlos Alcaraz & Taylor Fritz Commit to 2025 Laver Cup
In September, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz to secure the win for Team Europe against Team World in the 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin, Germany.
Picking up where they left off, Alcaraz and Fritz are the first two players confirmed for the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, from September 19-21, 2025.
Alcaraz is coming off of an historic season where he finished as the World No. 3 with a record of 54-13 with three singles titles. The Spanish superstar made tennis history by becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles.
Meanwhile, Fritz had the best season of his career. The American tennis icon finished as the World No. 4 with a record of 53-23 and two singles titles.
"I am pumped to represent Team World once again," said Fritz.
"The atmosphere, camaraderie, team chemistry and excitement of the Laver Cup is unlike any other tournament. I'm sure the energy will be amazing and hopefully the home fans will come out in force to support us in San Francisco. We really want the Laver Cup back!"
Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, winner of the calendar-year Grand Slam in 1962 and 1969, the Laver Cup pits six of the best men’s tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.
The competition, consisting of five sessions over three days, is played on a dramatic black court and rotates between Europe and the rest of the world's cities each year.
Each player competes in at least one singles match during the first two days and no more than two during the three-day competition. At least four of the six players must play doubles.
Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday, with the first team to reach 13 points winning the Laver Cup.
