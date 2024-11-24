Tennis Fans React to Carlos Alcaraz's New Haircut
It was a long and successful year for Carlos Alcaraz. The 21-year-old handled the grind of the ATP tour along with the heavy weight of expectations incredibly well throughout 2024.
Alcaraz finished the year as World No. 3 with a record of 53-13 and four singles titles (including two Grand Slams). He made tennis history by becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles.
However, Alcaraz began to wear down near the end of the season. He suffered early exits at the Shanghai Masters, Paris Masters, and ATP Finals. It is safe to say Alcaraz has earned a break from all the pressure he deals with on tour.
Unfortunately, even his most supportive fans cannot give him one when it comes to his new haircut. The Spanish tennis superstar was spotted with a new fade hairstyle that drew mixed reviews across social media.
Some fans on social media questioned if Alcaraz hates his hair, while others suggested that his barber should be bullied (something we do not condone).
Some joked that he should star in Peaky Blinders or The Little Rascals. Others pointed to theories between bad haircuts and poor performance from Alcaraz.
Meanwhile, a sizable portion of fans are defending Alcaraz's latest haircut. Some pointed to current fashion trends, his age, and head dimensions. Another fan dubbed him "Fresh-caraz."
Clearly, Alcaraz's hair has been fodder among tennis fans for some time. Most people dug into their sides and will react one way or the other with every new haircut.
However, upon review, it looks like Alcaraz follows a semi-regular hairstyle selection process. The four-time Grand Slam champion regularly gets sharp fades with occasional buzzcuts. Unfortunately, extra levels of scrutiny come with being one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet.
Luckily for Alcaraz, he has roughly six more weeks until the 2025 ATP season starts. So, he has time to relax, recharge, and let his hair down.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.