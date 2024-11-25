Taylor Fritz Explains Why He Dumped Nike for ASICS
Taylor Fritz just finished off the best season of his career. The tennis superstar finished as the ATP World No. 4 with a record of 52-23 with two singles titles. He represented the United States in the Paris Olympics and made the finals at the US Open and ATP Finals.
There may be an unexpected reason for Fritz's success in 2024 - his feet did not hurt. The 27-year-old recently starred in an advertisement for ASICS, which got plenty of attention from tennis fans online.
Fritz narrates a video that shows him lacing up and playing in the ASICS Gel Resolution 9 tennis shoe. Without naming Nike, Fritz threw shade at his former sneaker sponsor and boasted about the benefits of playing in ASICS. Below is the video and a breakdown of Fritz's explanation.
Friz said, "I used the same shoe for a very long time, and it was bothering me, it was time to switch, and ASICS was what felt best for me, so you know I'm really happy to be part of the team."
Fritz explained," It's so important to have, I guess, trust in the shoe, knowing that I'm on a big point I can slide into a shot or I can just play like a four-hour match and then know that my feet aren't going to be hurting me afterward.
"If I had to describe the ASICS shoe, I would say comfortable, flexible, strong. The next year, I think I'm just looking forward to playing and kind of doing what I've always been doing. Just, hopefully, doing it better," said Fritz.
Fritz concluded the message on an optimistic note, "Once you hit one milestone then it's just kind onto the next, and I think that helps me a lot; just staying motivated, it kind of always working for that next thing."
In an interview with Forbes, Fritz credited his apparel partner Hugo Boss. After eight years with Nike, Fritz debuted his new threads at Indian Wells in March 2024.
Fellow Hugo Boss ambassador Matteo Berrettini hooked Fritz up with the Hugo Boss x ASICS Gel-Resolution 9, and it stuck. The iconic white and black performance tennis shoes can be found for $135 in adult sizes online.
Fritz was sold out on the tennis shoes before the Japanese sportswear brand even made him an official offer. He never even tried a different model. Fritz and ASICS officially launched their partnership in August 2024.
