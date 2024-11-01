Coco Gauff Advocates for Human Rights in Saudi Arabia
The complicated issue of sportswashing has crept into almost every professional sport. Leagues and players are often torn between money, politics, diplomacy, and ethical grey areas.
Perhaps no country has used sports to improve its reputation on the world stage more than Saudi Arabia. The country just hosted the Six Kings Slam, a non-ATP exhibition that showcased the best men's players with a $6.5 million prize plus a $1.5 million appearance fee.
Many tennis players have addressed the issue and speak with a sort of resignation that Saudi Arabia will eventually get a Masters 1000 tournament. Starting tomorrow, the WTA Finals kicks off in Riyadh, and the players are being asked difficult questions about the country's human rights issues.
WTA World No. 3 Coco Gauff is receiving praise from fans for her thoughtful and balanced answer on the issue. A reporter asked the 20-year-old "about the political issues around coming to Saudi Arabia, its gender equality record, the LGBTQ+ issues."
Gauff said, "Obviously, I'm very aware of the situation here in Saudi. I mean, my view on it is I do think that sport can have a way to open doors to people. I think in order to kind of want change, you have to see it. I think sports, for me, I would say, is the easiest way to kind of introduce that."
Gauff continued, "I know they started bringing more male sports here. I know with the golf and the tennis, I think it's one of the first, this is the first professional women's tennis event held here. Hopefully with WTA coming here and they pledged for the next three years to help the future Stars Program here in Saudi, have introduced more Saudi women especially into the sport."
Gauff added, "I think their goal is to have a million people playing tennis here by 2030. Hopefully with that, people can see us, what we represent, and hopefully that will enact more equality. Right now, if you never come here, it can never end up like that. In order to want to have change, you have to see it."
However, the exchange was far from over. The reporter asked, "Mindful of your fans, I just wonder did you personally have any reservations or concerns about coming here given the record on human rights, particularly women's rights, but also the LGBT+ community?"
Gauff replied bluntly, "No, I would be lying to you if I said I had no reservations. Obviously, you know who I am and the things I speak about. I was pretty much on every player call I could make with WTA. One of the things I said, if we come here, we can't just come here and play our tournament and leave. Like, we have to have a real program or real plan in place."
Gauff explained that she wanted to do her homework, "We spoke with a lot of women here in Saudi. One of them was Princess Reema. Multiple calls with her, how the best approach would be to enter into this different place that women have never kind of, women from U.S., have never kind of been in. I think for me, it was important, and it was one of the questions I brought up because about LGBTQ issues, women's rights issues, how we can help with that."
Gauff concluded her remarks on the issue, "I'm also very aware that we're not going to come here and just change everything. That would be very nuance to say. But it's a nuance kind of conversation. I think knowing from the past from my grandmother, integrating her school, people aren't going to like it, but obviously, in the long run, I think it could be better for everybody."
Gauff has a record of 48-15 with two singles titles this year. She is part of the Orange Group in the WTA Finals and will face World No. 6 Jessica Pegula at 8:45 a.m. EST on Sunday, November 3. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.