Coco Gauff Unveils Her Hilarious Halloween Costume
Tennis star Coco Gauff is currently preparing for next week's WTA Finals in Riyadh. The World No. 3 tennis player is known for her social media prowess, which includes sharing behind-the-scenes clips of her time in Saudi Arabia.
While Gauff is busy preparing for her last stand of the 2024 WTA season, she still has to take time out of her busy schedule to celebrate Halloween.
On Thursday morning, Gauff shared a selfie of herself dressed as the Marvel Comics superhero and movie franchise hit Deadpool. The 20-year-old captioned the picture, "you got games on yo phone?????"
Gauff added a message in smaller font at the top left corner, "also a sneak peak [sic] of my costume too lol." Despite being a world-class athlete and sports icon, Gauff is still a woman of the people.
It has been an up-and-down year for Gauff, which included a coaching change following her early exit at the US Open in September. She fired her longtime coach, Brad Gilbert, and hired Matt Daly. Thanks to minor changes, Gauff immediately started playing better in October.
Gauff has a record of 48-15 with two singles titles this year. She is part of the Orange Group in the WTA Finals and will face World No. 6 Jessica Pegula at 8:45 a.m. EST on Sunday, November 3. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.