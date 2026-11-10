Coco Gauff Downplays Pegula's Hot Mic Comments After Winning WTA Finals Duel

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have now faced each other on opening day at the WTA Finals for three consecutive years. But their latest showdown at the year-end championships proved the most dramatic yet.

Gauff battled for two hours and 39 minutes to defeat her fellow American, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2, in front of a sold-out Sunday crowd at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Gauff d. Pegula 6-4 6-7 6-2 at WTA Finals



Coco’s now won her last 3 matches against Pegula



This match was such a battle from start to finish



Coco was down 1-5 in the 2nd set & took it to a tiebreak, but had to get it done in 3



✅48th win of 2026



2024 champ has arrived



🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/83ek5bG8A8 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 9, 2026

Gauff, seeded fourth at the Finals, recovered from a 0-40 deficit at 4-4 in the first set and won eight of the next nine points en route to claiming the opener.

Pegula rebounded well in the second set, racing out to a 5-1 lead. She served for it twice and held three set points at 5-4, but Gauff reeled off six games in a row and held a match point at 6-5.

Pegula escaped and forced a deciding set, but the 32-year-old was unable to match her opponent’s intensity down the stretch.

Pegula Laments Not Winning Second Set Sooner

“Having to get me to work to win that set 7-6 instead of 6-1 or 6-2 or 6-3 definitely didn't bode well for me going into the third, because obviously I just used a massive amount of energy,” Pegula told reporters after the match.

"It's tough when a match gets really physical against Coco. To be honest, it's probably not in my favor. Her movement - I say this every time - is the best on tour. It's insane, her court coverage."



Pegula speaks after her three-set loss to Gauff at the WTA Finals. pic.twitter.com/kiP4tKir1R — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) November 9, 2026

“It's tough when a match gets really physical against Coco. To be honest, it's probably not in my favor. She just gets to every ball, so it makes it really hard for me. I think sometimes playing her, it's just such a fine line of trying to be aggressive and not overplay.”

Gauff's Physicality and Mental Toughness Makes the Difference

Gauff has won five of her last six encounters with Pegula, including meetings this year at Wimbledon and Cincinnati. With Sunday’s win, she leads their head-to-head for the first time, 6-5.

The 22-year-old credited her physical fitness and mental toughness for getting her over the finish line.

“We work really hard off the court to make sure that when it comes to distance I'm able to give a little bit more,” Gauff told reporters.

“Mentally, I think was the the biggest difference. I didn't get too high or get too low, and I think that even though I lost that match point in the second, I was able to reset.”

Gauff Addresses Pegula’s Hot Mic Comments

Gauff’s mental toughness was big topic of conversation even in the days leading up to the match.

Last week, Pegula made headlines after a practice court microphone picked up a private exchange between her and coach Mark Knowles. Pegula and Knowles discussed fellow WTA Finals qualifier Mirra Andreeva and her coach, Conchita Martinez.

Pegula referred to Andreeva as a “diva” before going on to praise the 19-year-old’s game and drawing a comparison between Andreeva and Coco Gauff.

“If she had Coco’s mentality, she’d be better than Coco,” Pegula said. “Her serve, everything, all around. She moves just as well, but mentally I just think she’s like…”

Some fans criticized Pegula’s remarks, suggesting she downplayed Gauff’s abilities. However, the two-time major champion appeared unbothered when asked about the comments during her post-match mixed zone interview.

"Before I even saw the video, she came and apologized. I know her heart, and it's all good. I don't feel any type [of way] we're cool"



Asked Coco Gauff about Jessica Pegula's viral hot mic moment from earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/e4yJdZBoQP — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) November 9, 2026

“Jess, she told me before I even saw the video; she came and apologized immediately. Honestly, I didn't really take it,” Gauff said.

“I feel like maybe the other person in the situation got a lot more of it. Even her coach apologized to me. I'm a competitor, so I'm always going to compete regardless of what's happening off the court. But I know her heart, and it was all good. I don't feel any type of way.”

The Next Matches for Gauff and Pegula

On Tuesday, Gauff meets reigning Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova for the second round of round-robin play.

Noskova kicked off the 2026 Finals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk. Kostyuk entered the field as an alternate after World No. 1 and defending champion Elena Rybakina withdrew citing a viral illness.

Gauff leads Noskova 2-1 in their head-to-head, though she lost their last match in the Madrid round of 16 earlier this year. Pegula will take on Kostyuk, who she holds a 4-3 edge against.