Coco Gauff Downplays Pegula's Hot Mic Comments After Winning WTA Finals Duel
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have now faced each other on opening day at the WTA Finals for three consecutive years. But their latest showdown at the year-end championships proved the most dramatic yet.
Gauff battled for two hours and 39 minutes to defeat her fellow American, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2, in front of a sold-out Sunday crowd at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Gauff, seeded fourth at the Finals, recovered from a 0-40 deficit at 4-4 in the first set and won eight of the next nine points en route to claiming the opener.
Pegula rebounded well in the second set, racing out to a 5-1 lead. She served for it twice and held three set points at 5-4, but Gauff reeled off six games in a row and held a match point at 6-5.
Pegula escaped and forced a deciding set, but the 32-year-old was unable to match her opponent’s intensity down the stretch.
Pegula Laments Not Winning Second Set Sooner
“Having to get me to work to win that set 7-6 instead of 6-1 or 6-2 or 6-3 definitely didn't bode well for me going into the third, because obviously I just used a massive amount of energy,” Pegula told reporters after the match.
“It's tough when a match gets really physical against Coco. To be honest, it's probably not in my favor. She just gets to every ball, so it makes it really hard for me. I think sometimes playing her, it's just such a fine line of trying to be aggressive and not overplay.”
Gauff's Physicality and Mental Toughness Makes the Difference
Gauff has won five of her last six encounters with Pegula, including meetings this year at Wimbledon and Cincinnati. With Sunday’s win, she leads their head-to-head for the first time, 6-5.
The 22-year-old credited her physical fitness and mental toughness for getting her over the finish line.
“We work really hard off the court to make sure that when it comes to distance I'm able to give a little bit more,” Gauff told reporters.
“Mentally, I think was the the biggest difference. I didn't get too high or get too low, and I think that even though I lost that match point in the second, I was able to reset.”
Gauff Addresses Pegula’s Hot Mic Comments
Gauff’s mental toughness was big topic of conversation even in the days leading up to the match.
Last week, Pegula made headlines after a practice court microphone picked up a private exchange between her and coach Mark Knowles. Pegula and Knowles discussed fellow WTA Finals qualifier Mirra Andreeva and her coach, Conchita Martinez.
Pegula referred to Andreeva as a “diva” before going on to praise the 19-year-old’s game and drawing a comparison between Andreeva and Coco Gauff.
“If she had Coco’s mentality, she’d be better than Coco,” Pegula said. “Her serve, everything, all around. She moves just as well, but mentally I just think she’s like…”
Some fans criticized Pegula’s remarks, suggesting she downplayed Gauff’s abilities. However, the two-time major champion appeared unbothered when asked about the comments during her post-match mixed zone interview.
“Jess, she told me before I even saw the video; she came and apologized immediately. Honestly, I didn't really take it,” Gauff said.
“I feel like maybe the other person in the situation got a lot more of it. Even her coach apologized to me. I'm a competitor, so I'm always going to compete regardless of what's happening off the court. But I know her heart, and it was all good. I don't feel any type of way.”
The Next Matches for Gauff and Pegula
On Tuesday, Gauff meets reigning Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova for the second round of round-robin play.
Noskova kicked off the 2026 Finals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk. Kostyuk entered the field as an alternate after World No. 1 and defending champion Elena Rybakina withdrew citing a viral illness.
Gauff leads Noskova 2-1 in their head-to-head, though she lost their last match in the Madrid round of 16 earlier this year. Pegula will take on Kostyuk, who she holds a 4-3 edge against.
Christian Basnight is a tennis journalist and former collegiate player at Washington and Lee University, where he earned a double major in journalism and business. Through his platform, “Christian’s Court,” Christian has built a digital audience of over 80,000 across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, where he covers tennis across a wide range of topics, including match analysis, player interviews, fashion, results, and broader social and cultural conversations within the sport. He aims to grow the game’s reach across all demographics, with a particular focus on engaging the next generation of tennis fans.Follow christianscourt