Coco Gauff Faces Challenging Wimbledon Draw

The main draw for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships is here. Shortly after the announcement ceremony, the entire tennis world began poring over the brackets for exciting matchups.

As fans began charting different players' paths to the final, it became clear that American superstar Coco Gauff would face several challenges at the All England Club. Below is a round-by-round breakdown for the seventh-seeded Gauff.

Round 1

Coco Gauff will face Tamara Korpatsch at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

Gauff will kick off her Wimbledon campaign with a first-round match against Tamara Korpatsch. The 31-year-old Korpatsch is ranked World No. 79 with a singles record of 22-16. She is 1-0 against Gauff (2019 Linz Open) on the WTA Tour level.

Round 2

Coco Gauff could face Solana Sierra in the second round at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Action Plus

If Gauff wins her first match, she will face either Solana Sierra or Anna Bondar in the second round. Gauff is 2-0 against Sierra and has never faced Bondar before on the tour level.

Round 3

Coco Gauff could face Ann Li in the third round of Wimbledon. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

If Gauff advances to the third round, potential opponents could be 28-seed Ann Li or Zeynep Sonmez, who face each other in the first round. Gauff is 3-0 against Li and has never faced Sonmez before on the tour level.

Round 4

Coco Gauff could face Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of Wimbledon. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Gauff's path to the final gets more challenging in the fourth round. Potential matchups include 11-seed Belinda Bencic, 19-seed Anna Kalinskaya, Magdalena Frech, and Xinyu Wang. Gauff is 5-2 against Bencic, 1-1 against Kalinskaya, 3-0 against Frech, and 2-1 against Wang.

Quarterfinal

Coco Gauff could face Jessica Pegula in the Wimbledon quarterfinal. | IMAGO / IPS

The real challenges for Gauff would begin in the quarterfinal. She could face 4-seed Jessica Pegula, 16-seed Iva Jovic, 18-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, or 27-seed Anastasia Potapova. Gauff is 3-5 against Pegula, 1-0 against Jovic, 4-1 against Alexandrova, and 2-3 against Potapova.

Semifinal

Coco Gauff could face Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinal. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

If Gauff makes it to the semifinal, multiple Grand Slam champions await her. Potential opponents include top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 5-seed Mirra Andreeva, 10-seed Karolina Muchova, and 14-seed Naomi Osaka. Gauff is 6-7 against Sabalenka, 5-0 against Andreeva, 6-1 against Muchova, and 3-3 against Osaka.

Final

Coco Gauff could face Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Should Gauff make it all the way through her side of the draw and secure her first-ever Wimbledon finals match, there are plenty of proven grass-court players waiting on her. Second-seeded Elena Rybakina, 3-seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek, 6-seed Amanda Anisimova, 8-seed Elina Svitolina, and 12-seed Marta Kostyuk.

Gauff is 1-0 against Rybakina, 5-11 against Swiatek, 1-2 against Anisimova, 2-4 against Svitolina, and 3-2 against Kostyuk.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.