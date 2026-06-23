Coco Gauff Debuts New Balance x Miu Miu Collab for Wimbledon

On Tuesday morning, the sports and fashion worlds woke up to news of another collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu centered around Coco Gauff.

The American tennis star debuted a new, all-white kit with limited-edition shoes designed for the 2026 Championships at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff debuts her New Balance x Miu Miu kit. | New Balance

New Balance and Miu Miu designed Gauff's all-white, on-court wardrobe to honor the timeless beauty of this quintessentially elegant game.

Seen through Miu Miu's refined and contemporary lens, garments are crafted in technical stretch jersey, combining classic tennis dressing with high-performance functionality.

Coco Gauff debuts her New Balance x Miu Miu kit. | New Balance

According to New Balance, graceful lingerie-inspired finishes soften the functional elements, including delicately scalloped edging that appears along necklines and seams. The clean, minimal silhouettes allow construction and tailoring to shape the garments.

The navy piping emphasizes the collection's form, echoing a sportswear-inspired sensibility. Pleated skirts feature discreet splits for movement, and open backs ensure both delicacy and lightness.

Coco Gauff debuts her New Balance x Miu Miu kit. | New Balance

Beyond the on-court tennis dress, Gauff's accompanying outerwear features Silk Tec, a lightweight fabric that offers protection and structure while remaining breathable and flexible.

On foot, Gauff debuted a new decò leather version of the 530 SL tennis sneakers. Caps and headbands complete the ensemble. All garments in the New Balance X Miu Miu collection feature the joint logo in navy and red.

Coco Gauff debuts her New Balance x Miu Miu kit. | New Balance

The new collaboration launches today, June 23. Athletes and fans can shop the New Balance X Miu Miu with Coco Gauff collection for a limited period in selected Miu Miu stores worldwide and on miumiu.com.

To celebrate the launch, Miu Miu and New Balance are hosting an exclusive event at the flagship store on New Bond Street in London, with special attendance of Gauff.

Coco Gauff debuts her New Balance x Miu Miu kit. | New Balance

This is not the first time New Balance and Miu Miu have teamed up to spotlight Gauff. Last spring, Gauff debuted several on-court kits that spanned most of the clay and grass court seasons. It was widely considered one of the best apparel collaborations in the sport.

However, Gauff debuted a bespoke New Balance tennis dress at Wimbledon last year. It was inspired by the history surrounding the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Coco Gauff debuts New Balance x Miu Miu shoes. | New Balance

Gauff is the only WTA player with her own signature shoe and is the face of New Balance tennis. We have not yet seen her footwear for the upcoming Grand Slam, but the casual sneakers she wore in the photo shoot will excite the footwear world. Athletes and fans can shop Gauff's signature collection at NewBalance.com.

New Balance x Miu Miu shoes. | New Balance

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.