Iga Swiatek Wins Wimbledon, Captures 6th Grand Slam
On Saturday afternoon, Iga Swiatek dominated Amanda Anisimova in a straight-sets victory to win the 2025 Wimbledon women's singles title: 6-0, 6-0. It is Swiatek's sixth Grand Slam title. While Swiatek mowed down the competition on grass in London, the more important story is her resolve.
After a tumultuous end to the 2024 season, Swiatek went over a year without a title at any level. Her disappointing spring, even cast doubt on whether the 24-year-old would play on grass at all this summer. Then, situations worsened after a dreadful clay court season.
After dropping her first set during the first round of Wimbledon, Swiatek rattled off 12 straight sets to take home her first-ever Wimbledon title. Grass has always been Swiatek's least-favorite, but she has now won a Major title on every surface.
Despite an incredible run through the tournament, Anisimova was off her game today. She tallied zero aces and five double faults. The American won points on just 26% and 44% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Swiatek hit three aces and two double faults. The Polish superstar won points on just 72% and 83% of her first and second serves, respectively. Swiatek only had 11 unforced errors compared to Anisimova's 28 unforced errors.
Anisomova was gracious in defeat, congratulating Swiatek. She also emphasized the support she got from her family. "My mom's put in more work than I have, honestly. My mom is the most selfless person I know. She's done everything to get me to this point in my life," said Anisimova.
Swiatek congratulated Anisimova on her run and said she hoped to play more finals together in the future.
When asked how she felt after the victory, Swiatek said, "I can't (explain it). But I trusted the process throughout the whole two weeks. It was all very simple what I wanted to do on the court. I was serving great, and it all just feels surreal and crazy. I will enjoy the next few days for sure.
"I still felt like an underdog. I really wanted to just soak in every minute. But I also wanted to go for more and be brave."
After today, Anisimova is 30-12 with one title. She will jump to WTA World No. 7 on Monday. Meanwhile, Swiatek improves to 41-11 and picks up the title that has been so elusive since the 2024 French Open.
