Coco Gauff Hits Back on Social Media After Australian Open Loss
Coco Gauff's run at the 2025 Australian Open came to an earlier-than-expected end in the quarterfinals courtesy of Paula Badosa. Not only did Badosa execute her game plan to perfection, but Gauff was sloppy with her forehand and serve.
Despite the disappointing loss, no one can deny that Gauff is trending in the right direction. After appearing rudderless last summer, Gauff shook up her coaching staff and made minor adjustments to her game.
From there, Gauff played out of her mind for a few straight months. The 20-year-old won the WTA Finals and the United Cup MVP.
Should Gauff's early exit at the Australian Open diminish everything she has accomplished over the past few months? Gauff said no in a social media post.
The ultra-online Gauff returned to social media for the first time since losing on Monday. First, she posted two pictures of herself at the Australian Open with the caption, "back to work."
Seven minutes later, Gauff struck a less relaxed tone. She posted a TikTok edit to her X account that documented her rise to tennis superstardom in 22 seconds.
Gauff captioned the post, "very proud of myself idc [I don't care] what ya'll (sic) say… a lot more to do but I am proud [heart emoji] thank you for the edit @/alyatennxis on tik tok!"
Gauff is not afraid of taking swipes at her naysayers on social media. However, the one-time Grand Slam champion will continue to face more pressure as time passes since her run at the 2023 US Open title.
Gauff is 9-1 so far this season and knows what she needs to work. Gauff should be proud of herself, and she should be focused on the work ahead as she faces high expectations.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.