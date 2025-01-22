Ben Shelton Calls Out Tennis Announcers at Australian Open
On Wednesday, Ben Shelton defeated Lorenzo Sonego in four sets during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open: 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6.
It was a strong showing from the 22-year-old who prepares to take on World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in his second-ever semifinal appearance at a Grand Slam. In addition to playing at a high level, Shelton spoke with incredible poise and wisdom on an ongoing issue in Melbourne.
After answering the last question at his post-match press conference, Shelton spoke up, "One thing that I just want to say before we're done, I've been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters."
Shelton said that the issue between Novak Djokovic and Channel 9 was a single event. He referenced Learner Tien's awkward on-court interview and two of his own on-court TV interviews.
Following Shelton's massive win over Gael Monfils in the fourth round, interviewer Roger Rasheed attempted to make a joke by saying, "He's almost your Dad." Shelton is 22 and Monfils is 38. Both players are Black but look nothing alike.
Shelton responded to Rasheed, "Was that a Black joke?" Rasheed replied, "I'm not sure." The exchange can be seen at the 25-second mark in the YouTube video below.
The rising American tennis star also took exception with his post-match interview after defeating Sonego. He was asked how it felt that no one would cheer for him when facing Sinner in the semifinals. Shelton laughed it off, but revisited the moment later.
Shelton later said in his press conference, "It may be true, but I just don't think that comment is respectful from a guy I've never met before in my life."
The exchange took place at the 40-second mark in the YouTube video below.
Shelton concluded his statement, "I feel like broadcasters should be helping us grow our sport and help these athletes who just won matches on the biggest stage enjoy one of their biggest moments. I feel like there's just been a lot of negativity. I think that's something that needs to change."
Hopefully, the broadcasters at the Australian Open can fix these problems immediately. Shelton takes on Sinner in the semifinals on January 23.
