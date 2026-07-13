Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek Shake Up WTA Rankings After Wimbledon

Much to our chagrin, the 2026 Wimbledon Championships are over. Every grass court season is a sprint, full of hurdles for every player. Inevitably, there are some who stumble and others who find their footing on grass.

There was plenty of movement on the men's and women's sides, but the updated WTA Rankings on Monday showed a whole new outlook as we enter the North American hard court swing. Two of the biggest changes in the top ten involved Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.

Coco Gauff Jumps 3 Spots

Coco Gauff at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gauff jumped three spots from World No. 7 to No. 4 in the updated WTA Rankings. It makes sense as Gauff suffered a first-round exit last year and made it all the way to the semi-finals this season. However, she had to earn every last one of the ranking points.

Gauff only had one straight-set win (her first-round win over Tamara Korpatsch); every match after that went three sets. That included a heartbreaking defeat to runner-up Karolina Muchova. Gauff now has a record of 31-12 with zero titles this year.

Iga Swiatek Falls 5 Spots

Iga Swiatek at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swiatek fell five spots from World No. 3 to No. 8 in the updated WTA Rankings. It is no surprise, as she surprisingly won the ladies' singles title last year and suffered a third-round loss to Alex Eala this year. Defending 2,000 points is never easy, especially on your least-favorite surface.

After her loss, Swiatek explained how she had to readjust her mindset to no longer focus on the results. It will be easier said than done, as she will need to play at a higher level on the hard courts this summer if she hopes to become a contender again. Swiatek has a record of 23-12 with zero titles this year.

Czech Stars Soar

Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Czech stars dominated the ladies' singles draw. Muchova came up short against her now "ex-friend" Linda Noskova in a hard-fought championship match. Muchova jumped three spots to No. 6, and Noskova improved five spots to No. 7. Muchova has a record of 35-9 with two titles, while Noskova has a record of 27-11 with two titles.

Starting today, players will ditch the grass-stained, all-white kits and start adjusting to hard courts again. Fans can expect more movement in the WTA Rankings as we look to the U.S. Open next month.

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