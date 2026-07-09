Coco Gauff "Panicked a Little Bit" on Match Point in Wimbledon Loss

It felt like another classic Coco Gauff comeback story, but this time it ended differently for the American superstar. After dropping the first set, Gauff was serving for the match in her third-set tiebreak against Karolina Muchova in their Wimbledon semi-finals showdown.

With Muchova on her heels, Gauff hit a drop shot into the net. It allowed Muchova to survive and eventually secure her first Wimbledon finals appearance: 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10).

Muchova gave Gauff a big hug at the net after the dramatic ending, but the 22-year-old could barely contain her tears as she exited Centre Court.

Gauff's Choice to Hit a Drop Shot

Admittedly, Gauff was upset in the locker room before facing questions during her post-match press conference. The bitter taste of defeat still fresh, Gauff still found a way to speak with wisdom that belies her age.

Gauff opened the presser by saying the loss was tough to digest, and she would think about the missed opportunity, but overall was happy. The first question was about the missed drop shot.

"But at the end of the day… that's the choice I made. Was it the right one in that moment? Maybe not. But also, if I make it, everyone's gonna say how clutch of a shot that was. I think that's just tennis. You lose some shots off margins."

Gauff "Panicked a Little Bit"

Gauff explained what went through her mind during the missed drop shot, "Honestly, the return came back in like a tricky place for me. I didn't expect it to... the bounce kind of caught me off guard. So I just panicked a little bit (laughs).

But it takes moments like this to learn from and have a more clear, concise plan of what I want to do. At the end of the day, I left it all out there. My only regret... I don't have any regrets. I think it's obviously points I want to make better decisions on. But that's how you learn and become a better player."

Gauff later added, "Is it something I'd love to experience again? For sure, no. But it'll make my next moment when I win a match like this even sweeter. It's just one of those days where it didn't go my way. Someone had to lose, and unfortunately, it was me today."

What's Next for Gauff and Muchova

Did Gauff let a rare chance at a Grand Slam slip away? Yes. But she also has greatly improved her game on grass. Last year, she went 0-2 on the surface. This year, she overcame a challenging draw was a point away from the final at Wimbledon.

Now, she will begin preparing for the North American hard court swing. Gauff is currently the WTA World No. 7 with a singles record of 31-11 and zero titles.

Meanwhile, the tenth-seeded Muchova improves to 34-8 this season with two titles. She will face Linda Noskova, who defeated Marta Kostyuk on the other side of the draw, in the final on Saturday, July 11.

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