Coco Gauff Shows Off Her "Natural Habitat" in Florida
It has been more than three weeks since Coco Gauff suffered a shocking first round defeat at Wimbledon. Since the early conclusion to her grass court season, Gauff has extended her vacation by missing the start of the North American hard court swing of the WTA schedule.
Similar to Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, Gauff is using the halfway point of the season to get in some much-needed rest and relaxation. However, Gauff's form of enjoyment might scare some people.
Gauff posted pictures on her Instagram account showing herself swimming in rural freshwater ponds and lakes in Florida. Gauff captioned the photo dump, "Just a Floridian Pisces in her natural habitat."
The comments were full of replies from fellow tennis players and fans. American men's tennis star Chris Eubanks wrote, "I see why I wasn't getting a text back now lol" and "Repost?"
Gauff's former Olympic doubles teammate Jessica Pegula added, "So cute." Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn asked, "Did you see any manatees?!"
Just ten days ago, Gauff traveled north to Atlanta for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour stop. While Gauff is rightfully enjoying her extended break from the sport, it will be back to business soon.
The World No. 2 is scheduled to play in the 2025 Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers next week in Montreal, Canada. The WTA 1000 event runs from July 27 to August 7.
Gauff is currently 31-10 with one singles title (French Open) this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the tennis court and beyond.
