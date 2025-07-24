Taylor Fritz Brings Beach-Inspired Tennis Collaboration to DC Open
American men's tennis star Taylor Fritz brings his laid-back California style with him wherever he goes. The ATP World No. 4 seems relaxed on every surface in any corner of the globe.
Fritz's relaxed demeanor makes him the perfect face for a beach-inspired collaboration between Palm Tree Crew and HEAD Tennis.
Palm Tree Crew is a global live entertainment, lifestyle, and hospitality brand. HEAD Tennis is a world-renowned sports brand celebrated for its innovation and performance in tennis.
The two powerhouses created the Palm Tree Crew x HEAD capsule collection featuring premium rackets and high-performance bags, elevated with designs inspired by Palm Tree Crew's signature tropical aesthetic.
Later today, Fritz will debut the Radical Palm Tree Crew racket at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Fritz about the collaboration, his 2025 season, and more.
You have a strong relationship with Palm Tree Crew and HEAD. How excited were you to be the face of this collaboration?
I've been close friends with Kygo and Myles for years, and this collaboration is something we began dreaming up a while back. To see it finally come to life and to be the face of it is surreal. It blends everything we're passionate about, from music and sports to style and performance.
I'm also proud to have HEAD, a brand I've worked with for years, be part of this project. It feels like a true reflection of everything I'm about on and off the court.
The Radical Palm Tree Crew racket is very bold. What were your initial thoughts on the eye-catching design?
Bold is exactly what we were going for. This collaboration is all about celebrating individuality, creativity, and self-expression. The design captures the essence of all three of us: HEAD Tennis, Palm Tree Crew, and myself. It's a blend of performance and personality, and we wanted that to come through loud and clear.
The North American hard court swing starts now. Are the vibes any different for this stretch of the ATP season compared to other parts of the year?
The vibes on the North American swing are always strong, and with the end of summer, fans are really locked in on the US Open and cheering us on. Coming off the stretch in Europe, I think fans are excited to have us back in the States.
What are your goals for the remainder of the season?
My goals stay consistent for every season – to go out on the court and play my best tennis.
Last question: If you could get Palm Tree Crew to send you on a vacation (or to an event) anywhere in the world, where would it be?
If I didn't have a tournament this weekend, I'd be heading straight to Palm Tree Music Festival's European kickoff in St. Tropez. With a lineup like A$AP Rocky, Swedish House Mafia, Sammy Virji, and more, plus the iconic setting – sounds like an unreal experience.
