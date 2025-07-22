DMV MADE: Frances Tiafoe Breaks Down His DC Open Lululemon Kit
The North American hard court swing of the ATP season kicks off this week at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. No player will have a larger fan base than local legend Frances Tiafoe. Thanks to lululemon, no player will be better dressed than Tiafoe.
Earlier this year, Tiafoe officially signed a multi-year ambassadorship deal with lululemon. Since then, the American tennis star has grabbed fashion headlines with every new kit he has debuted on the court.
This week, Tiafoe will debut a new lululemon kit that pays tribute to his DMV roots with a wink to his favorite football team — the Washington Commanders.
Tiafoe's on-court outfit features styles from lululemon's current collection in Maize Yellow and Autumn Rust, as a nod to the team colors: the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt ($78) and Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7" ($68).
Tiafoe will also sport off-court styles with custom DMV-Made graphics featuring the coordinates of the courts where he played tennis growing up in College Park, MD: Steady State Crew ($98) and Steady State Pullover Hoodie ($128) [DMV MADE graphics not available for purchase].
Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Tiafoe about the inspiration behind his kit, where it ranks among his lululemon collection, and what to expect for the rest of the season.
When did the idea for a DMV-themed kit come to mind?
As soon as I started working with lululemon, doing something that repped my roots and where I'm from was top of my list. I've always wanted to bring a little bit of DC with me on court, and the DC Open was the perfect time to make it happen. It's a special tournament for me, and the idea just made sense from day one.
It's a really creative idea for a kit. Do you recall when it was first proposed?
The idea of doing something DMV-inspired came up earlier this year. I've always wanted to bring a little hometown flavor to the court, and this felt like the right moment. Once we started talking about colors and themes that represent where I'm from, the concept came together really naturally.
You and lululemon haven't missed with any kits this year. Where does this one rank among your favorites?
This one is right up there, if not number one. I've had a lot of great looks this year, but this one feels different; it's personal and means a little more. It's about where I'm from, who I am, and the people who've supported me from the start.
More importantly, how does Ms. Ayan feel about the DMV-themed kit?
She loves it. She's always honest with me when it comes to fashion, and this one got the stamp of approval right away. She thought it was dope that I'm repping home like that. She knows how much DC means to me.
The off-court collection includes DMV-inspired graphics. How pleased are you with the final product?
I'm really proud of it. The DMV MADE graphics are fresh and 100% feel like me. It's cool to have gear that's more than just what I wear on court, it's something I'd chill in hanging with friends.
You are halfway through your first year with lululemon. How has the partnership been?
It's been really solid so far. I've enjoyed working with the team and seeing how they approach things. There's been a lot of creativity and collaboration on and off the court, and I'm excited to keep building on that.
You have played on the world's biggest stages. How does playing in your hometown compare to that?
There's nothing like it. Playing at places like Wimbledon and the US Open are incredible, no doubt, but walking onto the court in DC, with the home crowd behind you, your family in the stands, people yelling your name who've seen you grow up. That's a different type of energy. I carry that with me the whole match.
You had a strong run through the North American swing last year. How are you feeling heading into this summer stretch?
I'm feeling good. I love the energy of the hard court season, especially in North America. The fans bring the heat, the competition ramps up, and I feed off that. I've been putting in the work, and I feel like I'm in a great place mentally and physically. I'm ready to go.
Last question: Can tennis fans expect any more surprises from you and lululemon this season?
For sure! We've got some cool things cooking. I don't want to give too much away, but just know we're always thinking ahead, looking for ways to mix things up and keep it fresh. There's more coming, and I think people are going to like what they see.
