How a Simple Change Helped Fix Coco Gauff's Game
Following a disappointing summer, Coco Gauff was forced to make a change. The women's No. 4 tennis player parted ways with Brad Gilbert and took some time to make adjustments to her game.
No one ever doubted that Gauff would figure out what was causing problems in her game. However, none of us thought it would happen so quickly.
Gauff took almost the entire month of September off. She hired a coach, Matt Daly, and made a small but important change to her play style. Gauff has adjusted her grip, and it is making a huge difference.
Gauff has not lost since the US Open. She won the China Open and faces No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka tomorrow in the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open (her toughest test yet).
When asked about her new grip, Gauff did not want to give too much away. The 20-year-old said, "I don't want to give too much of what's going on, but there are changes happening. I've been playing with them... since Beijing."
Fans and experts have noticed her new grip, but perhaps there are even more changes to her game that have not yet been noticed. Gauff will face Sabalenka on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. EST. The two players have faced each other seven times, with Gauff winning four of the matches.
