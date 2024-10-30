Watch Aryna Sabalenka's Soccer Kick Go Horribly Wrong
Ons Jabeur has missed significant time this year due to injuries. Luckily, the "Minister of Happiness" is attending the WTA Finals in Riyadh to show support for her friends.
Even better, Jabeur is documenting many of the best behind-the-scenes moments on social media. That includes World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka showing off her soccer skills.
While we are not a fan of laughing at anyone else's pain or misfortune, the video below is truly hilarious and making the rounds on social media. Check out Sabalenka's soccer kick in the Instagram video below.
Sabalenka's kick went well right of the goal and hit a photographer in the head. Sabalenka was embarrassed and apologetic as she quickly checked on the photographer. Jabeur also made sure the woman was okay after the blow to head.
Everyone seemed to have a good sense of humor about the matter. Jabeur captioned her post, "Our world number one @arynasabalenka is doing serious damages in Riyadh [two laughing emojis]."
Sabalenka is the World No. 1 and has a record of 54-12 with four singles titles this year. She is currently preparing for next week's WTA Finals, where she will play in the Purple Group and face Qinwen Zheng in her first match on Monday.
