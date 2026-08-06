Coco Gauff Weighs in on WTA Genetic Testing Policy

Coco Gauff kicked off her 2026 Canadian Open campaign with a second-round win over Kayla Day: 6-2, 7-5. However, Gauff's strong showing was overshadowed by a larger off-court topic that has been consuming the sport this week.

On July 21, the WTA introduced a one-time, mandatory genetic test for all players, effective immediately. As part of the protocol, players will be tested for the SRY gene, a segment of DNA typically found on the Y chromosome.

WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was asked about the issue during her pre-tournament press conference in Toronto, and gave a brief answer supporting the new protocol. Gauff also understood the policy but offered a more nuanced answer and wanted better communication from the WTA.

Coco Gauff addresses the new genetic sex testing policy in the Women's Tennis Association.



"I understand the reasoning behind it. I do think that this kind of conversation has created a lot of animosity towards the trans community, which I'm not really a big fan of. But I also… pic.twitter.com/qjTb9Y8suX — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) August 6, 2026

"I understand the reasoning behind it. I do think that this kind of conversation has created a lot of animosity towards the trans community, which I'm not really a big fan of, but I also understand the need to... the biological difference and the need to protect that and preserve that.

So I think it's a conversation that is very nuanced. I kind of agree with trying to protect the fairness in women's sports. But I also do not like the attack that it is creating. People who don't really care, but just want to use this as a reason to attack the trans community.

So I'm not really a big fan of that either. I don't really know how to answer this question in a way that people aren't going to spin it. But as far as where I stand, I definitely support the trans community, but I also support the need of creating fairness in sport too."

A hard fought victory for Coco 🔥



She battles through her Toronto opener to take a straight set victory.#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/0uEfLYcvII — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 5, 2026

Despite only being 22 years old, Gauff is the most recognizable American tennis player and is often asked tough questions during press conferences. In the past, she has discussed her faith, patriotism, and race. Plus, she often offers plenty of lighthearted commentary that is always appreciated.

Currently, Gauff is the World No. 4 with a singles record of 32-12 with zero titles this year. Her next match will be against 29-seed Maria Sakkari in the Round of 32 on Friday, August 7.

The 2026 National Bank Open presented by Rogers runs through August 16. The alternating host lands the WTA tournament in Toronto this year, with the ATP tournament taking place in Montreal. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.