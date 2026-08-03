Aryna Sabalenka Speaks on WTA Genetic Sex Testing Policy

Last month, the WTA introduced a one-time, mandatory genetic test for all players, effective July 21. As part of the protocol, players will be tested for the SRY gene, a segment of DNA typically found on the Y chromosome.

Meanwhile, the WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has returned from her post-Wimbledon break before the start of the North American hard court swing. Naturally, reporters in Toronto wanted to know what the world's top-ranked woman had to say about the new policy.

Sabalenka Calls Genetic Testing Fair

The last question of Sabalenka's press conference was about the testing. A media member asked Sabalenka how she felt about the testing and the WTA becoming the first professional sports league to go in that direction.

"I think it's really important to keep the fairness in our tour," said Sabalenka. "It's obviously, biologically, the men are way stronger than women, so I feel like it would be not really fair for the woman to compete against biological man.

I believe it took them a little while to make this decision and, yeah, I support it. But for me, I'm focusing on myself, on my goals, you know, whatever it takes. If they want to test us all, I'm happy to do that; it's pretty fair, and let's keep it that way."

Sabalenka's 2026 WTA Season

Sabalenka started 2026 strong with a title in Brisbane, before losing to Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open. Later that spring, Sabalenka completed the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

Despite her success, Sabalenka has not added another Major title to her résumé this year. In fact, Rybakina was poised to pass Sabalenka in the WTA Rankings earlier this summer before struggling on clay and grass.

Sabalenka's Toronto Campaign

Sabalenka enters the National Bank Open presented by Rogers (WTA 1000 Toronto) as the top-seed with a singles record of 36-3 with three titles. The Belarusian will face qualifier Moyuka Uchijima of Japan in the second round tomorrow. Sabalenka has faced Uchijima once before, winning their match in the Round of 64 at Roland-Garros 2024.

The 2026 National Bank Open presented by Rogers runs from August 2-16. The alternating host lands the WTA tournament in Toronto this year, with the ATP tournament taking place in Montreal. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.