Coco Gauff Touts Patriotism at French Open: "I'm Proud to Be American"
It has only been a few hours since Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the women's singles 2025 French Open title. Shortly after winning her second Grand Slam title, Gauff met with the media.
During Gauff's post-match press conference, she was even more upbeat than usual. Her bubbly personality was on full display as she tackled a wide range of questions.
One of which was an immediate response to Sabalenka's remark that Iga Swiatek would have won today against Gauff.
Another question came 8:45 into the press conference, "Can you speak about what it's like traveling the world as an American?" The 21-year-old took the loaded question and turned it into a poignant answer.
"It means a lot. Obviously, there's a lot going on in our country right now with everything... I'm sure you guys know. Just to be a representation of that and a representation of people that look like me in America, who maybe don't feel as supported during this time period," said Gauff.
She continued, "Being that reflection of hope and light for those people. I remember after the election and everything, it felt like a down period a little bit. My mom told me during Riyadh, just try to win the tournament just to give people something to smile for. So, that's what I was thinking about today."
"Seeing the flags in the crowd means a lot. Some people may feel some type of way about being patriotic and things like that, but I'm definitely patriotic. I'm proud to be American. I'm proud to represent Americans that look like me and people who kind of support the things I support," concluded Gauff.
After an great clay court season, Gauff improves to 30-8 and with one title. Now, the American tennis star turns her attention to grass court season.
