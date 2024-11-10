Daniil Medvedev Melts Down Against Taylor Fritz in ATP Finals
The 2024 ATP Finals kicked off with a highly anticipated match between four-seed Daniil Medvedev and five-seed Taylor Fritz. Medvedev has not played his best tennis as of late, and his frustration continues to grow more visible.
Fritz easily defeated Medvedev in straight sets: 6-4, 6-3. Unsurprisingly, Frtiz's powerful serve was on today. Additionally, he tallied 21 winners and 14 unforced errors, to Medvedev's 15 winners and 22 unforced errors.
However, tennis fans and media will not focus on the play in today's match. Instead, the biggest storyline will be Medvev's meltdown in the second set. Medvedev ended the first set with three consecutive double faults and blew up.
Last week, Medvedev flung his tennis racket high into the air and dropped it during his first-round loss at the Rolex Paris Masters. Today, he threw his racket multiple times and even hit a microphone after getting broken in the second set.
Medvedev received a point penalty and tried to laugh it off in a joke that went uncomfortably too long. While Fritz prepared to serve, Medvedev held his racket backward, which garnered cheers from the crowd.
When asked about Medvedev cracking mentally, Fritz said, "I get why it was frustrating for him. He had chances to break me, didn't get them, and then I shanked a winner on my break point. So, you know, it is what it is."
While Medvedev created an ugly scene with his lack of sportsmanship, that should not take away from Fritz's strong play. The American superstar picked up his 50th win of the season and eighth victory over a top-ten player this year.
The Round Robin style Group Stage matches roll on with Fritz facing Jannik Sinner at 4:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 12. At the same day and time, Medvedev takes on Alex de Minaur. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.