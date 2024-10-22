Daniil Medvedev Qualifies for 2024 ATP Finals
On Tuesday morning, the ATP Tour posted an exciting announcement on its social media channels. World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev has qualified for the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals.
This will be the sixth consecutive year that Medvedev has qualified for the season-ending championship of the ATP Tour. Medvedev is the fourth player to qualify for the tournament, joining Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zeverev.
Medvedev has a record of 45-18. The 28-year-old has not won any singles titles this year, but he has tallied almost $4.8 million in prize money in addition to the $1.5 million he earned at the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament last week.
Now that Medvedev has locked in a spot, that leaves room for four more players. Novak Djokovic would be a lock one of the remaining positions, if he chooses to play. The 37-year-old has won the ATP Finals seven times, including last year's tournament in Turin.
Other players who could qualify would be Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev, and Casper Ruud, who are currently ranked sixth through eighth. The 2024 Nitto ATP Finals will take place from November 10-17, 2024. The matches will be played on the indoor hard courts at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.