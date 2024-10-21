Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Rolex Paris Masters
Paris has always been kind to Novak Djokovic. He has won the French Open three times, a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics, and the Paris Masters seven times.
The 2024 Rolex Paris Masters is the last time the event will be held in Bercy, one of Djokovic's favorite venues. Competition will move to Paris La Défense Arena in 2025. However, Djokovic will not compete in this year's tournament.
The 37-year-old has a nonstop schedule this year. He most recently played in the Shanghai Masters finals and the third place match of the Six Kings Slam.
Now, fans are left wondering if they will see the 24-time Grand Slam champion play again this year. Many tennis players have begun shutting it down for the season, and Djokovic has made it clear that he does not care about the ATP rankings.
The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases top players competing to win the prestigious title.
Most importantly for a lot of players, they are vying to clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.
Even without playing in the Paris Masters, Djokovic is still likely to qualify for the ATP Finals. He is currently ranked World No. 4 and has a record of 37-9 this season. An invitation to the ATP Finals seems like a safe bet.
Then again, if Djokovic is serious about focusing on Grand Slams, tennis fans may not see him play again until the Australian Open in January.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.