The Davis Cup Final 8 begins on Tuesday in Bologna, and the three-time defending champions open Wednesday against South Korea with a depleted lineup. They’ll face a tough field of contenders, including Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev leading their countries. Here’s how Italy’s lineup holds up without Sinner and who the biggest threats are for the 2026 Davis Cup.

Italy Defends Davis Cup Title Without Sinner and Berrettini

Italy’s 2-0 victory over Spain in the 2025 final made it the first country to win three straight Davis Cup titles since the United States in 1972. Sinner led Italy to the 2023 and 2024 titles but skipped last year’s Final 8 to prepare for the new season. Italy still won without him, with Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli winning key singles matches to prove that depth is just as important as star power.

This year, Sinner is out with a right knee injury, and Berrettini was left out of the squad altogether. The five players representing Italy in 2026 at the Davis Cup Final 8 will be Flavio Cobolli, Luciano Darderi, Lorenzo Musetti, Andrea Vavassori, and Simone Bolelli, but will this be enough to overcome the competition?

Italy’s team is led by Flavio Cobolli, the world No. 6 and French Open runner-up, who won all three matches he played at last year’s Final 8. Luciano Darderi and Lorenzo Musetti provide singles depth, while Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli are one of the most experienced doubles pairings in the event. They’re captained by Filippo Volandri, who’s been leading the national effort since taking over in 2021.

Italy's first match-up against South Korea looks favorable, with Italy’s three singles players ranked No. 6, No. 23, and No. 26, while South Korea’s best singles player is Kwon Soonwoo, who’s ranked No. 156. The two countries meet on Wednesday, and the host nation leads the head-to-head 3-0.

Biggest Threats to a Title Defense

With Sinner out, the field is more open, and there isn’t a team that stands out as a clear favorite. Spain is the second seed and has the strongest lineup on paper, with No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz returning to the competition for the first time in two years, and No. 10 Rafael Jodar, who just made his ATP Finals debut. Spain opens against Austria on Thursday, and the Davis Cup is one of the few major titles still missing from Alcaraz’s resume.

Germany, the third seed, is led by Alexander Zverev, who’s now the world No. 1, and Jan-Lennard Struff. They open against Great Britain on Thursday morning, with the fourth-best odds of taking home the title. Meanwhile, Czechia is the fourth seed and has No. 16 Jakub Mensik and Jiri Lehecka on their roster. Canada, led by No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, will meet Czechia in the first match on Tuesday. Neither the United States, which lost to Czechia in the qualifiers, nor Serbia is in the field.

A Quick Turnaround From Turin

The ATP Finals end on Sunday, November 22nd, and several Davis Cup stars, including Alcaraz, Zverev, Jodar, and Cobolli, are playing in Turin this week. Italy plays on Wednesday, only three days after the ATP Finals final, and Spain and Germany play on Thursday. This means the players who go deepest in Turin will have the least rest before Bologna, which could impact the results.

The Final 8 is played on indoor hard courts over six days, with each matchup decided in a single-day best-of-three contest. Teams play two singles matches, followed by a deciding doubles match if necessary in a 1-1 draw. The No. 2 singles players go first, so a team with two strong singles players and a reliable doubles pairing can beat a team built around one star. This is where Italy’s depth and experience in these matchups could help it replace Sinner.

The quarterfinal schedule for the 2026 Davis Cup Final 8 is listed below:

Date Matchup Tuesday Nov. 24 Czechia vs. Canada Wednesday Nov. 25 Italy vs. South Korea Thursday Nov. 26 Great Britain vs. Germany Thursday Nov. 26 Austria vs. Spain