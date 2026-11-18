World No. 1 Alexander Zverev started the group stage strong, taking his two opening matches in straight sets. With his win over Shelton, Zverev has already clinched a spot in the semifinals. In what has been a career year for the German player, he’s on the right track to claim his third title at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Zverev Beats Shelton in ATP Finals Group Stage

Zverev beat Shelton 6-2, 7-6(4) in their second group stage match at the ATP Finals on Tuesday. The German came out hot in the first set, and let his serve largely decide the match’s outcome. He hit 14 aces without a double fault and won 88% of his first-serve points. Zverev faced only two break points all night and saved both, winning 74 points to Shelton’s 55.

Shelton hit 15 aces himself, but also committed 24 unforced errors compared to Zverev’s 10. In the second set, Shelton saved two break points at 4-4 to force a tiebreak, but Zverev took control from there and finished it with a forehand shot on his first match point.

After the match, Zverev credited his strong start and serve, “The first set was almost perfect… That helps when two big servers are playing each other,” he said. The win extends Zverev’s unbeaten record against Shelton to 7-0, including a memorable US Open final earlier this season.

World No. 1 Clinches the Semifinals

Zverev won his first two group stage matches in straight sets, meaning he’s already qualified for the semifinals despite having one match left to play against Arthur Fils on Thursday. Even if he loses to Arthur Fils on Thursday, the most wins any rival can reach is two. In a three-way tie at 2-1, the tiebreaker is percentage of sets won, where his two straight-set wins would keep him ahead.

Tuesday’s win was Zverev’s 20th at the ATP Finals, and he’ll be making his fifth semifinal appearance at the event on Saturday after 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2024. Meanwhile, Shelton dropped to 1-1 alongside Fils, and both are chasing the group’s second semifinal place.

Alexander Zverev's Title Chances

Alexander Zverev is chasing a third ATP Finals title after winning in 2018 and 2021, and his first two matches have given him a strong start. He beat Rafael Jodar 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday, Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6(4) on Tuesday, and faces Arthur Fils on Thursday before the semifinals start on Saturday. So far in the tournament, Zverev hasn’t been broken in either match, and hasn't even lost a set. If he can manage to go undefeated for the duration of the ATP Finals, he’ll take home a staggering $5,171,000 in prize money.

The big question is how Zverev will fare against the semifinalists from the other group, primarily Carlos Alcaraz, who’s the only qualifier with a winning head-to-head record against the German in 2026. However, the world No. 1 has shown that he can match anyone’s serve, and a third ATP Finals title is within reach. If Zverev can capitalize in Turin, he’ll cap off a tremendous season in which he won his first two Grand Slam titles, secured the year-end No. 1 ranking, and dominated the year-end contest.